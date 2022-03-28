News from TheLede.ca

Twitter.com/Crave_PR

– Baruchel is host and executive producer of the playful and quirky six-part series about the end of the world, dropping on Crave on April 30 –

Key Tags: @Crave_PR, @CraveCanada, @TheLede_CA

To tweet this release: https://thelede.ca/LLCfic

TORONTO, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Death is certain. What isn't certain is how — or if — the human species will perish entirely, and what humanity will do to cope or even thrive in the face of catastrophic threats. In an attempt to explore this complex existential crisis, Crave announced today that its new original series WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE (EVEN JAY BARUCHEL) is available for streaming on Crave on Saturday, April 30 in English and French. Hosted by Canadian actor, director, and author Jay Baruchel (Goon, This Is The End), the half-hour, six-part series is a smart, tongue-in-cheek look at the end of the world, which draws together science, psychology, pop culture, and philosophy.

A teaser trailer for WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE debuted during last night's 94th OSCARS® broadcast coverage on CTV. Also revealed today are first-look images from the new series.

In each episode, Baruchel meets his fascination with the apocalypse head-on, as he explores, from a place of genuine curiosity and wonder, various ways humanity could possibly meet its doom including; an asteroid Armageddon; a nuclear catastrophe; a pandemic pandemonium; an alien invasion; a volcanic cataclysm; and a climate apocalypse. Featuring some of the top scientists, activists, and experts in their respective fields, and highlighting the cutting-edge science, ideas, and technological innovations at the forefront of the defense of humanity, the series is suffused with the ultimate hope that humankind can come together to make the world a better place.

"I am very excited for everyone to see this mind-blowing show that we've been working on for the past two years," said Baruchel. "I'm super proud of how it all came together. I think audiences will find it educational, funny, and as reassuring as it is utterly horrifying."

To view full release, click here.

SOURCE Crave

For further information: Madison McCloskey, Crave Publicity, [email protected]