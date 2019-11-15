All-New Air Canada App Features Intuitive Design, Faster Experience and Additional Features

"Air Canada is focused on making travel easier and more comfortable for everyone, particularly through the use of the latest technologies. Beyond the new features launching today, such as interactive airport maps with turn-by-turn directions for travellers, the new app provides the foundation necessary for future developments, most notably the launch of our new Loyalty program in 2020," said Mark Nasr, Vice President, Loyalty and eCommerce at Air Canada. "The app was designed and built entirely in Canada, in our Digital labs enabled by the Air Canada technology team."

From booking to boarding with one hand, the Air Canada mobile app is the ultimate travel assistant. It was developed after extensive consultation with customers and employees around the world, including the more than 18,000 flyers who participated in the Beta program.

Among its many features, in a first for a Canadian airline, the new app will display interactive airport maps of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Montreal Trudeau International Airport, and Vancouver International Airport. These detailed indoor maps will guide customers through flight connections, and help customers find gates, restaurants, restrooms, and the closest Air Canada lounge, along with estimated walking times. Other notable features include real-time upgrade/standby lists, inbound flight tracking, downloadable boarding passes and automatic flight notifications. The app also supports Aeroplan profile sign-in with expedited ticket purchase and check-in.

Updates to the app will rollout regularly, including releases that will work seamlessly with Aeroplan loyalty accounts, among other improvements.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

