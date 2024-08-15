ALL IN 2024: Full Programming and Speaker Lineup Announced for Canada's Leading AI Event

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The second edition of ALL IN, the largest event dedicated to Canadian artificial intelligence (AI), will take place in Montréal on September 11 and 12, 2024. Building on last year's success, ALL IN 2024 promises to be even more impactful, with panels and keynotes from some of the biggest names in AI from across Canada and around the world.

This year, the event will focus on showcasing how Canada is building an AI-powered economy, driven by the collective efforts of the AI community—from those who imagine and define AI to those who build and adopt it. The program and the list of confirmed speakers have been released today and are now available online.

Attendees can look forward to keynote and panel discussions featuring more than 200 leaders, including some of the most influential figures in AI, such as: Yoshua Bengio, Founder and Scientific Director at Mila; Raquel Urtasun, CEO and Founder of Waabi; Deon Nicholas, CEO and Co-Founder of Forethought; Nikola Mrkšić, CEO and Co-Founder of PolyAI; Sasha Luccioni, Climate Lead and AI Researcher at Hugging Face; Joëlle Pineau, Vice-President of AI Research at Meta; John Shapiro, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Lightspeed; Yannick Lallement, Vice-President and Chief AI Officer at Scotiabank; and Sreedhar Sistu, Vice-President of AI Offers at Schneider Electric.

ALL IN 2024 is expected to welcome over 3,000 leaders from the business and technology sectors, including Canada's leading AI providers, the country's top 100 AI startups, small and large corporations, government officials, investors, and international delegations from over 40 countries—double the number compared to last year.

What's new in the AI sector and how it is transforming key industries

The program offers business leaders a perspective on Canadian AI, highlighting the latest advancements and developments in the field. Speakers will discuss the opportunities and challenges of AI, including its impacts on key sectors, such as transport, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, retail, finance and public services. Each session will foster insightful discussions between companies adopting AI, AI developers, and top researchers, to further inspire local and international organizations to harness the power of AI.

The impacts of AI on jobs and careers

The practical effects of AI on careers such as finance professionals, lawyers, marketers, customer service representatives and retailers will be demonstrated through hands-on insights. This segment will feature concrete discussions on how AI is being implemented in these fields and how Canadian businesses can support workforce training. It will provide valuable perspectives for professionals seeking to understand and leverage AI in their ways of working.

Canada as a leader for responsible AI

Additional sessions will highlight key initiatives addressing the climate crisis, and the societal impact of AI. Solidifying Canada's position as a global leader in the research of ethical and responsible AI, these discussions will focus on the development of safeguards and standards, AI governance and public acceptance.

Demos, exclusive workshops and roundtables

Beyond demos and conferences, ALL IN will provide a space for decision makers to exchange ideas and form partnerships. Exclusive workshops and roundtables with participants, investors, and political leaders will explore AI's role in driving the Canadian economy and how policies can support it.

During ALL IN, organizations, both small and large, will also make significant announcements, showcasing their latest innovations and strategic developments.

As part of its growing commitment to the local ecosystem, ALL IN will be opening its doors to students in the afternoon of Day 2 to allow them to meet with hundreds of leading players in Canada's AI ecosystem and explore opportunities for the next step in their career.

Quotes

"Canada has one of the strongest artificial intelligence ecosystems in the world. ALL IN is an opportunity for Canadian businesses and researchers to exchange best practices and showcase how artificial intelligence is benefiting Canadians while enhancing productivity and creating new opportunities." — The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Government of Canada

"This year's ALL IN conference is a great opportunity to further explore the economic and innovative potential of AI. Through this platform, we are reinforcing our position as a global hub for the industry while shaping the guidelines to support its rapid yet responsible growth" — Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for Montréal and the Metropolitan Region, Government of Québec

"Montréal is pleased to support the economic event ALL IN and to participate in the development of the artificial intelligence ecosystem in our city. With a view to economic transformation, the city is constantly working to create an environment conducive to innovation, and to position Montreal as a global hub for AI. We also have a strong interest in current topics such as responsible artificial intelligence, the digitization of businesses, and entrepreneurship. ALL IN fuels the growth of companies, stimulates innovation in the AI sector and promotes our city internationally as a prime place to do business in cutting-edge sectors. I hope everyone enjoys the event." — Valérie Plante, Mayor, City of Montréal

"ALL IN will serve as a vital platform for both Canadian and global AI ecosystem players, including SMEs, to exchange, and provide a roadmap for industry leaders to fully embrace and harness the power of AI. Our goal is to promote the wider adoption of AI across all major Canadian industries and enhancing our production capabilities. SCALE AI, as the initiator and one of the co-organizers of this event, is excited to bring together such a diverse and influential group." — Hélène Desmarais, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, SCALE AI

"ALL IN is an outstanding opportunity to share the latest innovations from organizations operating in Canada, as well as the groundbreaking work of the local research community, with key stakeholders in Canada and international delegations. Mila is delighted to be associated again this year with this important initiative for the Canadian AI ecosystem." — Valérie Pisano, President and CEO, Mila

"For a second year, CEIMIA is proud to take part in the organization of ALL IN - a unique event that highlights innovative initiatives facing some of the most pressing challenges concerning the ethical and societal impacts of AI. Through this programming, we are pleased to promote the expertise and resources necessary for the development and responsible use of AI, while strengthening the international influence of the Canadian ecosystem with the presence of numerous foreign delegations who will be present to discuss with key players in responsible AI." — Sophie Fallaha, Executive Director, CEIMIA

"ALL IN is back this year to support the Canadian ecosystem in building an AI-powered economy. We're thrilled to expand the event's scope with a greater emphasis on global engagement, attracting some of the biggest names in AI. Our lineup is impressive, and we can't wait to welcome attendees from across the globe to Canada for this major event." — Isabelle Turcotte, Executive Director, ALL IN

This event is organized with the support of more than 80 public and private-sector partners—the full list of partners is available here.

Media accreditation

Media accreditation can be requested here. Any questions, press-related inquiries or interview requests can also be addressed to the media team.

About ALL IN (allinevent.ai)

ALL IN, the most important event dedicated to Canadian artificial intelligence, is an initiative of SCALE AI, Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster. Co-organized with CEIMIA, Mila, and supported by the entire Canadian AI ecosystem, ALL IN has become one of Canada's major tech events, driving innovation and business. Beyond insightful discussions, the event fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing, creating an environment where decision-makers can explore innovative solutions and concrete AI projects, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships to flourish in an AI-driven economy.

SOURCE ALL IN

Source: ALL IN, Contact: Eric Aach, [email protected], +1 514-569-3594