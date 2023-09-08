MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - SCALE AI, Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster, is proud to present the first edition of ALL IN , the country's largest gathering dedicated to Canadian artificial intelligence (AI), held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal on September 27th and 28th. This SCALE AI initiative, co-organized with CEIMIA, Mila - Quebec AI Institute, and the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, will bring together leading AI experts, members of the industry, startups, investors, researchers, as well as many federal, provincial and municipal government stakeholders, to share their insights and explore how AI is transforming the Canadian economy.

The event will feature more than 60 case studies of AI projects successfully deployed in various industries and showcase Canada's top 100 AI startups. Executives from Canada's leading businesses and renowned researchers will also discuss key challenges regarding AI applications within areas such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, supply chain management, retail, and the environment, demonstrating how AI can revolutionize these sectors and improve Canadians' lives. The importance of better regulation and governance of AI to ensure responsible, fair, and equitable access to AI for all will also be addressed.

Over 1,400 participants are expected on site, including 300 members of foreign delegations, as well as over 10,000 participants online.

High-profile speakers include AI and business leaders from organizations such as Bombardier, Air Canada, Wealthsimple, Cohere, Coveo, Kruger and many others. Several professors, including some from McGill University, Université de Montréal and the University of British Columbia, will also be sharing the fruits of their AI research.

The full program and the list of confirmed speakers are available here . More about ALL IN in this video .

Quotes

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, says: "ALL IN is not only a tribute to Canadian expertise in artificial intelligence, it's also an opportunity to consolidate our position as a world leader in this promising and transformative field, whose opportunities we know how to seize. That's why our government is proud to support this event, which will enable us to establish partnerships, exchange knowledge and propel the next wave of artificial intelligence innovation in Canada."

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for Montréal and the Metropolitan Region, says: "Montréal's inaugural edition of ALL IN reaffirms our position as an international AI industry hub. In this fast-growing sector, ALL IN will contribute to the analysis of related issues of both current and future relevance. It is a one-of-a-kind forum designed to raise awareness among the various stakeholders of the importance of setting clear benchmarks aimed at ensuring the responsible and prudent development of AI."

Julien Billot, CEO, SCALE AI, explains: "ALL IN is a world-class event showcasing real-life AI applications, services and solutions developed here at home. These cutting-edge innovations will be adopted by companies around the world, transforming the way we do business."

Hélène Desmarais, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors, SCALE AI, adds: "This incredible event is a great occasion for the AI community to come together and be inspired by the best in AI. Come explore how top Canadian businesses have integrated AI into their operations to optimize their activities and strengthen their position as leaders on the local and international scenes."

Sophie Fallaha, Executive Director, CEIMIA, states: "ALL IN is an exceptional event that will cover some of the most pressing challenges regarding the ethical and societal impacts of AI. The program reflects the importance of promoting multistakeholder expertise and resources to advance the development and responsible use of AI for the benefit of our society."

Yoshua Bengio, Founder and Scientific Director, Mila, mentions: "As AI continues to advance at a rapid pace, it is our responsibility to ensure that its development is done responsibly. ALL IN is an opportunity to address the complex issues of ethics, transparency, and fairness."

Michel Leblanc, President and CEO, The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, comments: "We are very pleased to welcome the Canadian AI ecosystem to Montréal. This major event confirms the city's position as a global hub for the sector and a leader in ethical AI. Recent advances in artificial intelligence have increased the urgency of a national discussion on the potential of these technologies. As Canada's largest AI event, ALL IN will be the place to be for this conversation."

This event is organized with the support of numerous public and private-sector partners - the full list of partners is available here .

Media Accreditation

Media accreditation can be requested by contacting Eric Aach at [email protected] . Any questions, press-related inquiries or interview requests can also be addressed to the media team.

About Scale AI ( scaleai.ca )

As Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster, Scale AI acts as an investment and innovation hub that accelerates the rapid adoption and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and contributes to developing a world-class Canadian AI ecosystem. Based in Montreal and funded by the federal government and the Quebec government, Scale AI works with more than 500 industry partners, research institutes, and other players in the field of AI. The organization develops programs to support investments in companies that implement real-world applications of AI and encourage the emergence of future Canadian flagships in the sector, all while facilitating the development of a highly skilled workforce.

SOURCE Scale AI

For further information: Eric Aach, [email protected], 514-569-3594