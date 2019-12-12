All Aboard! AIR MILES® Sets Sail With redtag.ca Through Launch of Cruise Bookings

AIR MILES Collectors can now get and use Miles when booking their dream cruise through redtag.ca

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the AIR MILES Reward Program is excited to announce the expansion of its travel portfolio with redtag.ca, allowing Collectors the ability to get and use Miles when booking their next cruise through redtag.ca. Effective today, for every 909 Dream Miles used, Collectors will get $100 towards an eligible cruise booking made through vacations.airmiles.ca. Based on the expanded agreement with redtag.ca, Collectors can also get 1 Mile for every $20 spent on eligible cruises booked through redtag.ca.

AIR MILES is proud to provide its Collectors with more options to get and use Miles to get them closer to their next dream vacation. The redtag.ca partnership demonstrates AIR MILES commitment to providing Canadians with choice, flexibility and value through a seamless travel booking experience. With best-in-class service and a selection of cruise destinations and providers including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Princess Cruises, there has never been a better time to get and use Miles when booking your vacation through redtag.ca.

"Providing our Collectors across the country with value, choice and the flexibility to get and use Miles their way remains the foundation that the AIR MILES Reward Program was built on. The launch of cruises with our partners at redtag.ca illustrates this commitment, providing an unforgettable dream reward just a click away," said Blair Cameron, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "With an amazing selection of cruises to destinations all over the world and the freedom to get or use Miles when booking, it has never been more rewarding to find and book your dream vacation."

"Whether it is a weeklong cruise in the Caribbean, a two-week sailing throughout Europe or even an Alaskan adventure, redtag.ca has so many unique cruise options for all types of Collectors," said Dianne Jackson, Vice President, redtag.ca. "Our goal has always been to connect travellers to their dream getaways while providing the best deals. Through our partnership with AIR MILES and the addition of cruise bookings, I believe we are achieving that goal."

The expansion into cruises extends the AIR MILES and redtag.ca partnership announcement last year, which provided Collectors more options to get and use Miles when booking package vacations through redtag.ca. Now, with a travel portfolio that continues to expand the value Collectors get from the AIR MILES Reward Program, Collectors have even more choice when dreaming about checking items off their travel bucket list.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 11 million active Collector Accounts, representing approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households.

AIR MILES Collectors get Miles at more than 300+ leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country.

It is the only loyalty program of its kind to give Collectors the flexibility and choice to use Miles on aspirational Rewards, such as Merchandise, Travel, Events or Attractions, or instantly, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating Partner locations.

For more information, visit: www.airmiles.ca

About redtag.ca

redtag.ca is a licensed retail travel agency designed to help customers plan the vacation of a lifetime. redtag.ca specializes in finding fantastic travel deals on vacations, flights, cruises, hotels and car rentals. We ensure that our customers get the bargains available without compromising on service. redtag.ca is fully owned and operated by Red Label Vacations Inc.® For more information, please visit www.redtag.ca.

