QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX: IAG) today announced the appointment of Alka Gautam to its Board of Directors, effective January 17, 2024.

Alka Gautam has more than 20 years of experience in the reinsurance and insurance industries. From 2000 to 2023 she held various senior leadership positions including CFO, CRO, COO and, since 2015, President and CEO of RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada ("RGA Canada"). From 2019 to 2023, Ms. Gautam was also Executive Vice-President, Global Operations at Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated ("RGA"). Prior to joining RGA, from 1996 to 2000, Ms. Gautam was Senior Manager, Financial Institutions and Real Estate Group at KPMG LLC ("KPMG") and held positions of increasing responsibility at KPMG between 1990 and 1996.

Alka Gautam holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration from Dalhousie University. She holds the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nova Scotia (CPA) designation and the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD.D) designation.

Chaired by Jacques Martin, the Board of Directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. now has sixteen directors, fifteen of whom are independent and 50% of whom are women.

