Alithya wins a 2019 Quebec Employment Creators Award

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in digital strategy and technologies, with more than 2,000 highly skilled professionals providing enterprise solutions across Canada, the United States, and Europe, is proud to have been awarded the Champion, Montreal Region prize as part of the 2019 Quebec Employment Creators Awards.

The award recognizes Alithya's outstanding performance and continuous efforts to create quality jobs in the metropolitan region. Alithya and the thirty-eight other companies that have made significant contributions to the creation and maintenance of jobs across the Province of Quebec were celebrated yesterday in Quebec City during the third edition of this major economic event.

"I am very proud to receive, for the second time, this award which recognizes our leadership in job creation," says Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am even more pleased by the quality of jobs that we create, and by the stimulating challenges that our prestigious clients allow us to present to our professionals. Thanks to their extraordinary talents, our experts are making a difference in the digital transformation of businesses in Quebec, and more widely in North America and in Europe. Additionally, we consider it a badge of honour to have such a strong presence in Quebec, and to be orchestrating business decisions that contribute to a strong and sustainable economy."

Alithya is committed to maintaining its leadership role in creating quality jobs in Quebec and elsewhere in the world where it operates. Alithya prioritizes the cultivation of its professionals' well-being and professional growth by investing in their development and by fostering a culture of collaboration and inclusiveness.



Nominees were evaluated by an independent, high-level jury, and winners were selected based on the number of jobs created and maintained throughout 2018.



About Alithya

Alithya is a leader in digital strategy and transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya employs more than 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of its customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. With corporate responsibility at the heart of management's approach, Alithya promotes good governance, workplace diversity and development, environmentally-friendly practices, and social engagement within the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.alithya.com.

