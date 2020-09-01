Alithya to migrate Oracle EBS suite to Oracle ERP Cloud solution

MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) (« Alithya ») is pleased to announce that its expertise will once again be combined with the power of Oracle to assist an important municipality in Quebec in migrating its procurement, finance, and administrative systems to a cloud environment using Oracle ERP Cloud. The new cloud solution will replace the current on-premise solution, which dates back to 2003.

The municipality was seeking a highly specialized partner with proven expertise in carrying out large-scale projects, and whose expertise in migrating the Oracle EBS suite to the ERP Cloud solution would respect the established scope, quality, and schedule.

"As a trusted advisor within the Oracle PartnerNetwork, Alithya will apply its unique approach, derived from several years of experience in the implementation, migration, and support of ERP solutions," says Dany Paradis, Senior Vice President, Quebec and Canada Oracle Practice. "We are pleased to welcome a new client to the Oracle ERP Cloud user community, and we look forward to supporting them in their current and future needs. This three-year engagement will generate significant revenues for Alithya and will allow us once more to demonstrate our skills in integrating Oracle solutions."

About Alithya and Its Cloud Services

Alithya is classified as a qualified service provider in the Catalogue of cloud computing offers from the Centre d'acquisitions gouvernementales and Infrastructures technologiques Québec, thus supporting Quebec-based public bodies in their technological shifts. By conducting business with reputable partners, including Microsoft, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alithya is positioning itself as a supplier of choice in cloud-based solutions.

Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of industries, including finance, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government. For more information, visit www.alithya.com.

SOURCE Alithya

For further information: Benjamin Cerantola, Advisor, Communications, 514 285-0006 # 6480, [email protected]

Related Links

http://alithya.com/

