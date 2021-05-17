ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 3,000 highly qualified professionals and offering enterprise cloud solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, is proud to be the recipient of the Eagle Award, honoring Microsoft partners who demonstrate excellence in Microsoft Dynamics 365 customer adds. The prestigious award recognizes those who 'dare to soar and set new standards' in Microsoft Dynamics 365.

With more than 1,500 successful deployments, and as one of the largest resellers of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Alithya has helped more than 500 global companies streamline operations, enhance service levels, and realize more profitable sales channels. Alithya's strategy-through-execution expertise helps customers harness the power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 in order to leverage innovative ERP, CRM, BI, and digital on-premises and cloud-based solutions.

Quote by Russell Smith, President, Alithya US:

"Alithya puts customers first, and as a result they trust us with their transformational IT projects. In addition to being recognized for our achievements within a select group of certified Microsoft partners, this Eagle Award is a continued testament to the level of confidence that our customers have placed in Alithya's expertise."

About the Eagle Awards

The Eagle Awards are presented to Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners who raise the bar in terms of customer adds. The award is one of several recognition programs honoring the achievements and innovations of Microsoft partners worldwide, who collectively generate close to $1 trillion in revenues from Microsoft technology.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. For more information on Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

SOURCE Alithya

For further information: Information: Benjamin Cerantola, Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications, 514 285-0006 # 6480, [email protected]

