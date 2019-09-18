Alithya holds its annual general meeting of shareholders

2019 propels Alithya into a new chapter of growth

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital technologies with 2,000 highly skilled professionals and offering business solutions across Canada, the US and Europe, held its first annual meeting of shareholders as a publicly traded company this morning.

During the meeting, Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer, reported on Alithya's numerous achievements in fiscal 2019. Among the highlights mentioned:

Completion of a $52.8 million private placement on October 30, 2018 .

private placement on . Closing, on November 1, 2018 , of the cross-border acquisition of Edgewater Technology, a company employing approximately 400 professionals, whose operations were primarily concentrated in the United States . The acquisition expanded Alithya's suite of services, which now includes four components: business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics.

, of the cross-border acquisition of Edgewater Technology, a company employing approximately 400 professionals, whose operations were primarily concentrated in . The acquisition expanded Alithya's suite of services, which now includes four components: business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Listing on the TSX and NASDAQ exchanges on November 2, 2018 , under the stock symbol ALYA.

, under the stock symbol ALYA. Agreement with TELUS to acquire its Managed Web Services business, including the transfer of all TELUS Managed Web Services customers and the transition of a group of employees to the existing web team.

32% increase in revenues between fiscal 2018 and 2019.

Strengthening financial position with the closing of a $60 million revolving credit facility.

revolving credit facility. This year, Alithya again distinguished itself with several recognitions for the quality of its expertise:

For a 14 th straight year, Alithya joined the Microsoft "Inner Circle 2019/2020", recognizing the global elite of Microsoft's business application partners.

Ranked 3 rd on the list of Best Value-Added Resellers (VARs) for Microsoft's Dynamics 365 Solution.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 finalist for 2019 Finance and Operations Partner of the Year Award.

"Since its founding in 1992, our company has progressed from one strategic level to another through periods of diversification and growth to become the digital strategy and transformation firm it is today," says Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Today, Alithya presents a healthy balance sheet, appreciable growth and a clear strategic plan. Over the next three to five years, Alithya will be able to leverage its geographic presence, its expertise, its integrated offering and its position in the value chain to reach its vision of becoming a leader in digital strategy and transformation in North America."

To learn more about Alithya's performance and transformational events in fiscal 2019, please consult our 2019 Annual Review at http://2019annualreview.alithya.com/ and all relevant documents in the Investors section of the website.

Shareholders and members of the public can listen to the meeting live (and the playback) by accessing webcast links (audio only) available in the Events section of our website at https://www.alithya.com/en/events.

About Alithya

Alithya Group Inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Corporate responsibility is at the heart of Alithya's management approach, and as such, the company is an advocate for good governance, workforce diversity and development, environment-friendly practices and social involvement in communities. To learn more, go to www.alithya.com.

For further information: Gladys Caron, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations, 514 285-5552, ext 2891, gladys.caron@alithya.com

