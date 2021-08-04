Access to highly skilled IT talent pool will help meet growing demand for company's innovative services

MONTREAL, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) is pleased to announce the opening of a subsidiary office in Tangier, Morocco, where it looks to leverage the North African country's rich IT talent pool in order to bolster the expertise of its teams, and to help advance the innovative work of Alithya's global Digital Solutions Center that already comprises over 650 highly skilled professionals.

As Alithya continues to expand its operations in North America and Europe, a growing demand for its transformation services requires new and creative approaches to find highly skilled IT professionals to support our client's needs. In order to offset regional shortages, Alithya is recruiting from Morocco's expansive pool of young, university educated IT professionals. The new recruits, who will primarily engage in remote work, will be integrated into Alithya's North American and European teams and work on global projects.

A gateway to IT recruitment

Tangier, Morocco's second largest economic hub, is home to three engineering schools that have developed more than 8,000 graduates currently seeking employment opportunities. From that large tech base, Alithya is expanding the pool of expertise made available to its customers in existing markets. Additionally, Morocco's tech-educated workforce is comprised of an abundance of English and French speakers, addressing both main languages employed by Alithya's operations.

Quote from Steeve Duchesne, Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions at Alithya:

"Technical expertise and professionalism are the common threads that run through every aspect of Alithya's business. The expertise of our people is the strength that our customers depend upon to help accompany them through their complex projects. As the post-Covid world re-emerges with greater urgency in respect to digital transformation, Alithya is taking proactive measures to ensure that we have the quantity and quality of professionals to meet that demand. Every new professional added to our teams is trained in our project governance model known as 'the Alithya Way' which ensures customers are always served with the same proven method of delivering quality projects on time."

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

