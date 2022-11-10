Ali Spinner Elected as Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Alexandra (Ali) Spinner, Tax Partner at Crowe Soberman LLP, has been elected as a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, earning the esteemed FCPA designation. The Council of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario (CPA Ontario) elects members as Fellows, to formally recognize exemplary leaders for their outstanding impact in the world of business and in their communities. Fellows embody the core values of the profession while also driving innovation and progress in business and beyond.

Ali Spinner is just the fourth member of Crowe Soberman to receive this distinction and the first woman, joining Jerry Cukier, Irving Rosen and Hy Isenbaum before her. Ali joined Crowe Soberman in the summer of 2010 as a senior manager in the tax group and quickly ascended to partnership by January 2013. She has served as a member of the firm's Management Committee since 2019. In 2016, Ali was named a winner of the prestigious M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders Award (Top 40 Under 40). And in 2015, she was the recipient of CPA Ontario and the Institute for Management & Innovation at the University of Toronto's Alumni Award.

While Ali excels in the technical elements of being a superior tax professional, it is her commitment to training and leadership in the philanthropic and education space that sealed her this honour. "It's Ali's philanthropic reach that I find most inspiring," said Managing Partner, Adam Scherer. "While philanthropic advisory is a major component of her practice, she lives those ideals herself."

Very generous with her time, Ali sits on multiple not-for-profit boards and professional advisory committees, leverages her CPA training to present to potential donors on behalf of charitable organizations, and prepares tax returns for low-income refugees. She is often the first in line to both organize and participate in charitable fundraisers to support her own and Crowe Soberman's philanthropic endeavors.

