TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Joanne De Laurentiis, Chair of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali Salahuddin to the FSRA Board of Directors for a two-year term, effective January 11, 2024.

A seasoned senior financial services executive, Ali Salahuddin has been instrumental in driving the growth of substantial global enterprises. His extensive career encompasses pivotal senior executive front-office roles at global financial institutions, including Citigroup, Merrill Lynch (now Bank of America Merrill Lynch), Bank of Nova Scotia, Royal Bank of Canada, Manulife, and Laurentian Bank. Presently, he serves as the Founder and President of AS Management Corp., an executive coaching firm.

Ali holds a BA and an M.Sc. in Mathematics, and an MBA in Finance. His professional qualifications include a Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation and a Certified Corporate Director (ICD.D) certification.

"Ali Salahuddin brings strong expertise and career experience in the financial services sector," stated Chair Joanne De Laurentiis. "His insights and experience on risk management, audit/finance, strategy, and governance, will add depth to the Board and greatly benefit the FSRA organization."

