Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation celebrate groundbreaking for new water treatment plant

ALGONQUINS OF PIKWAKANAGAN FIRST NATION, ON, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Long-term, sustainable access to clean drinking water is coming to Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation with the construction of a new water treatment plant and distribution system.

Today, alongside Chief Greg Sarazin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, Jenica Atwin, marked this significant milestone at a ceremony in the community.

Members of Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation and representatives from Indigenous Services Canada attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a new water treatment plant and distribution system on May 29, 2024. Photo credit: Indigenous Services Canada (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada) Members of Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation and representatives from Indigenous Services Canada attend a groundbreaking ceremony for a new water treatment plant and distribution system on May 29, 2024. Photo credit: Indigenous Services Canada (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

Members of the First Nation have long advocated for a new water treatment plant since they have been reliant on at-risk individual private wells. A new and reliable source of water supports both the long-term health and safety of community members and the prevention of long-term drinking water advisories.

Construction work on the new plant and distribution system is expected to be completed in late 2025, and will provide safe, clean drinking water to over 200 homes and several community buildings.

The project is a result of an effective partnership between Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation and Indigenous Services Canada, with significant contributions made by long-time community advocate Merv Sarazin, former Public Works Manager in the community, who started this water treatment plant project 30 years ago.

"Everyone, everywhere in Canada, should have access to clean drinking water. And today, thanks to their dedicated leaders and community advocates, the people of Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation have taken a crucial step towards their new water treatment system becoming a reality. We will always be there to support communities as they take the lead to provide sustainable, reliable access to clean drinking water for all."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Sustainable and long-term access to clean drinking water is coming to Pikwakanagan First Nation thanks to dedicated leaders like Chief Sarazin and community advocates. This water infrastructure, supported through Indigenous Services Canada, will provide safe, clean drinking water to several community buildings and over 200 homes."

Jenica Atwin

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"For far too long we have endured unsafe and inadequate water supply to our homes. We are very happy to finally see the beginning stages of our water supply project come to life. This project is critical in meeting the needs of our community for clean, safe and reliable drinking water. It is also essential infrastructure for the future growth of Pikwakanagan. This project will allow our community to secure this basic need for generations to come."

Chief Greg Sarazin

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation is located on the shores of Golden Lake and the Bonnechere River in Renfrew County.

and the Bonnechere River in Renfrew County. The total estimated cost is approximately $77.9 million , with approximately $73.2 million in funding from Indigenous Services Canada and approximately $4.7 million from Infrastructure Canada's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

