GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alexandra Bridge currently has a 27-tonne load restriction applied to all types of vehicles. Out of an abundance of caution and safety due to an ongoing demonstration taking place in Ottawa that started on January 28, Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic except on:

Monday, February 7 , to Friday, February 11 , from 6 to 10 am , during which time the Ottawa -bound lane will be open to vehicular traffic.