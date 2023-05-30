Alexa Translations Wins Third Consecutive Canadian Business Excellence Award

Leading Canadian translation company gains recognition for setting new standards in innovation, employee satisfaction and client service

TORONTO, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Alexa Translations won the Canadian Business Excellence Award (CBEA) for Private Businesses for the third consecutive year. This award underscores Alexa Translations' commitment to delighting customers, engaging employees, and championing innovation in the industry.

Every year, the Canadian Business Excellence Award by Excellence Canada recognizes extraordinary private businesses from all sectors that clearly demonstrate a strategic approach to successfully improving performance and achieving goals.

"This is a testament to our team's commitment to innovation and pursuit of customer satisfaction." Gary Kalaci, CEO Tweet this We are proud to announce that Alexa Translations has won its third consecutive Canadian Business Excellence Award.

Applicants are evaluated by the adjudication committee of the CBEA against the award criteria in three key performance areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and innovation.

This year, Alexa Translations excelled in all these departments, demonstrating not just consistency in its performance but also a forward-thinking approach to business practices and customer service.

"We are truly honored to receive the Canadian Business Excellence Award for the third consecutive year," said Gary Kalaci, CEO of Alexa Translations. "This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team, our commitment to innovation, and our tireless pursuit of customer satisfaction. Winning this award confirms our strategic direction and motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the translation industry."

Alexa Translations has consistently set itself apart through its comprehensive language solutions, advanced technological integrations, and a team of industry professionals committed to providing exceptional service.

The company's client-centric approach has led to delighted customers, while its innovative methods and commitment to employee engagement have resulted in an outstanding work environment.

For more information about the company, please visit: https://www.alexatranslations.com .

About Alexa Translations

Alexa Translations offers specialized translation services and artificial intelligence language solutions for the legal and financial industries.

Since its founding in 2002, Alexa Translations has been a trusted translation partner that provides consistent, quality translation services to help clients meet their business goals.

Employees at Alexa Translations are professional and certified subject matter experts with specific expertise and in-depth industry knowledge. Alexa Translations also offers cutting-edge, secure translation technology that complements the company's current human translation services to meet the evolving needs of clients and the industry overall.

SOURCE Alexa Translations

For further information: Mark Vecchiarelli, Vice President, Marketing, Alexa Translations, [email protected]