Alexa Translations Unveils Exciting New Features to Revolutionize Translation Experience

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Alexa Translations, a leading provider of language translation solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of several innovative features that will enhance the translation experience for its users. These additions became available to customers starting Tuesday, July 11th, 2023.

The latest release introduces a range of cutting-edge tools designed to streamline communication, maximize productivity, and deliver unparalleled accuracy. With a focus on user experience and efficiency, Alexa Translations aims to transform the way businesses and individuals handle translation tasks.

"Our pursuit of incredible customer service and unique translation solutions drives every feature release. This latest launch is no exception," said Gary Kalaci. "This means better translation accuracy, improved project efficiency, and more features to improve communications for every client who has entrusted us."

Key features of the new release include:

Speech to Text (audio transcription): Streamlined Communication

Experience the power of seamless conversion as spoken conversations and dictations effortlessly transform into crisp text or immersive audio. Powered by the state-of-the-art Alexa Translations A.I. platform, this near-real-time transcription tool offers unparalleled precision, ensuring each translation aligns seamlessly with previous projects.

Document to Text (audio/video to text): Captivating Global Audiences

Convert audio and video files into text transcriptions effortlessly, exporting subtitle files complete with timestamps. This feature ensures your message resonates with a global audience. With Alexa Translations A.I., businesses can now captivate viewers worldwide by embracing the future of translation.

Google Drive Integration: Enhanced Team Productivity

By seamlessly integrating Google Drive documents with the Alexa Translations A.I. platform, users can maximize their team's productivity. Manual uploads are a thing of the past as files can now be imported directly, streamlining workflows and simplifying the translation process. The unified translation solution merges Google Drive documents with the power of Alexa Translations A.I.

Translation Memory & Term Base Editor: Complete Control of Translations

Take control of Translation Memories (TMs) and Term Bases (TBs) like never before. Editing becomes a seamless experience within the Alexa Translations A.I. platform, streamlining workflows, saving valuable time, and enhancing overall productivity.

UI & UX: Refined Design for Enhanced Efficiency

Alexa Translations has meticulously refined various aspects of its A.I. platform, from design to interface. These improvements maximize speed and efficiency, providing users with an optimized experience. Further enhancements are planned to elevate the translation process.

Spanish Language: Unmatched Accuracy and Alternative Options

In its continuous pursuit of excellence, Alexa Translations has significantly improved the quality of Spanish translations. Achieving an impressive 66 BLEU score, comparable to expert translators, the platform's accuracy surpasses other NMT platforms. Additionally, users now have alternative options for Spanish translations, empowering them with more accurate choices and ensuring consistent and precise translations in future projects.

Turkish & Dutch Language Support: Expanding Global Reach

With the addition of Turkish and Dutch translations, Alexa Translations empowers users to broaden their global reach. Seamlessly translate documents using the advanced text and document translation tools available on the platform. Businesses can now confidently connect with audiences around the world.

