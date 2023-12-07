Alexa Translations Reflects on a Year of Global Conversations and Business Growth in 2023

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - As the year draws to a close, Alexa Translations, a leading provider of innovative translation services to the legal, financial, and securities industries, proudly looks back on months marked by remarkable achievements, groundbreaking technological advancements, and continued business growth.

Throughout 2023, Alexa Translations has remained steadfast in its commitment to breaking language barriers worldwide. With a mission to foster global conversations and enhance connectivity and collaboration, the company has achieved significant milestones across various fronts, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

CEO, Gary Kalaci, encapsulated the essence of the remarkable year, stating, "At the intersection of translation and technology lies endless potential. Our dedication to overcoming language barriers has not only facilitated global discourse but has also paved the way for business expansion, strategic partnerships, platform innovations, and groundbreaking advancements that anticipate and fulfill our clients' needs."

Key Highlights of Alexa Translations' Year in Review 2023:

Alexa Translations A.I. 4.0

In a landmark update, Alexa Translations unveiled the latest version of its Alexa Translations A.I. - Version 4.0. This update introduced groundbreaking features such as the A.I. Optimizer, Adaptive Translations and AT Anywhere, among others, aimed at optimizing workflows, ensuring translation accuracy, bolstering security, fostering collaboration, and enhancing overall efficiency within - and beyond - the Alexa Translations A.I. platform.

Strategic Partnerships

Throughout the year, Alexa Translations continued to forge new partnerships aimed at supporting organizations committed to breaking boundaries and making a positive impact globally. Collaborations with esteemed organizations such as The Outlaw Ocean Project, War Child Canada, JA Americas, Women General Counsel Canada, Women in Governance, and the Canadian Bar Association underscore the company's commitment to fostering goodwill and connectivity.

Integration Innovations

Alexa Translations expanded its integrations, offering seamless integration with popular platforms such as iManage and Microsoft Outlook to enhance user experience and accessibility. This year also saw the launch of an A.I.-infused collaboration with Transifex to empower the users of each platform with the option for effortless and cost-effective content localization, enabling them to serve clients worldwide. AT Anywhere, which is part of the Version 4.0 release, enables users of the Alexa Translations A.I. platform to access its functionality wherever they're working without needing to import documents or copy and paste text into the platform.

Podcast Success

With nearly 20 episodes recorded since launch, the Firing on All SyllablesTM podcast has become a platform for insightful conversations with industry experts who contribute valuable insights that anyone can learn from. Some of the esteemed guests who have been featured over the course of the year include Dr. Samantha Nutt, Denis Giangi, Bindu Cudjoe, and Laurie Lanoue, among others. Topics covered from one episode to the next range from how they got started in their careers to tips for staying positive in the face of adversity – and everything in between!

Accolades and Sponsorships

The company's growth trajectory continues to be acknowledged through prestigious awards, including the Readers' Choice Award from Canadian Lawyer Magazine (for an impressive seventh time) and the third consecutive win at the Canadian Business Excellence Awards.

Alexa Translations was also proud to sponsor key industry events such as OTTIAQ, The Legal Innovation Forum, the Canadian Capital Markets Forum, Counselwell Summit, and others.

Educational Initiatives

Alexa Translations aims to fulfill its role as an industry thought leader while facilitating knowledge-sharing by hosting and co-hosting educational webinars that feature industry experts on critical topics. The topics covered this year included The Impact of 96 on Contractual Law, The Best Practices of Multilingual Litigation, Everything You Need to Know about Bill 96 and C-13, Mastering Business Development for Lawyers: Strategies for Success, and the Foundations of A.I. in Machine Translation certification course, which is now available free of charge at www.AlexaTranslations.com/course .

Global Expansion

The Alexa Translations team also expanded to over 150 employees globally, with plans for new office locations to further extend its expert services worldwide.

As Alexa Translations reflects on the accomplishments of 2023, Gary Kalaci went on to express his gratitude, acknowledging the invaluable support of clients and partners, as well as each and every member of the Alexa Translations team. He added, "I am immensely proud of our 2023 achievements and am confident that the positive momentum will persist as we anticipate an exciting 2024."

Looking ahead to next year, the company is poised for further growth and innovation, promising:

Further updates to Alexa Translations A.I. for an enhanced user experience and industry-leading features.

Continued global expansion to meet the evolving needs of clients on a global scale.

More collaborative events, webinars, and educational courses.

Enhanced security measures to maintain the highest standard of excellence.

Whatever the New Year holds in store for the Alexa Translations team, one thing is for sure: it promises to be a good one.

