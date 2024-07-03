Alexa Translations Picks Up Fourth Canadian Business Excellence Award

A Canadian Success Story that Reaches Across the Globe

TORONTO, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Alexa Translations, a trailblazer in the A.I. translation industry, has clinched the Canadian Business Excellence Award (CBEA) for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious accolade highlights Alexa Translations' remarkable journey as a Canadian success story, validating its cutting-edge innovations and client-centric approach in the A.I. sector.

"We are very happy to announce that we have won the Canadian Business Excellence Award for the fourth consecutive year," said Gary Kalaci, CEO of Alexa Translations, "We are so proud of our entire team for their commitment to improving our A.I. platform, and the exceptional professional translators who are the backbone of what we do."

A Beacon of Canadian Innovation

Founded and headquartered in Toronto, Alexa Translations has positioned itself at the forefront of A.I., revolutionizing the translation industry while never losing sight of the importance of human skill. The company's advanced A.I.-powered solutions, combined with professionally certified translators, deliver unparalleled quality and precision, setting new standards for excellence. This award underscores Alexa Translations' unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible when A.I. and human experts are leveraged together, reinforcing its status as a beacon of Canadian innovation.

Driving Business Impact

The significance of this award extends beyond recognition—it highlights how Alexa Translations' solutions are making a tangible impact on enterprises within Canada, across North America, and beyond. By providing high-quality translations for the world's leading financial institutions, legal firms, and enterprises, Alexa Translations empowers businesses to break language barriers, enhance global communication, and drive growth in international markets.

Global Expansion

As Alexa Translations celebrates this milestone, the company acknowledges that its success is a stepping stone toward global expansion. The organization has established a significant presence in Latin America and has further expanded into the United States, demonstrating its capability and readiness to deliver exceptional services worldwide. This award fuels Alexa Translations' desire to conquer new markets and solidify its footprint, representing Canada on the global stage.

"Winning an award like the CBEA is a great reminder that we're on the right path," said Al Varney, president of Alexa Translations, "We are making a difference in Canada, and look forward to showing what we can do on the world stage."

Looking Ahead

Winning the Canadian Business Excellence Award for the fourth time reaffirms Alexa Translations' vision to Break Language Barriers™. The company is poised for continued growth and innovation, and is committed to shaping the future of the translation industry. Alexa Translations remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-tier services to its clients, ensuring excellence, reliability, and innovation at every step.

About Excellence Canada:

Excellence Canada's mission is to help improve organizational performance and recognize excellence, with a vision to promote and enable excellence in every organization in Canada. Excellence Canada recognizes organizations that continually improve performance; are innovative, competitive, and customer focused; are healthy, inclusive, and sustainable; and that are economically, socially, and environmentally responsible. For further information about Excellence Canada, visit: www.cbeawards.com

About Alexa Translations:

Alexa Translations provides A.I.-powered translations for the world's most prestigious financial institutions, law firms, and enterprises. Our unique combination of advanced technology and professionally certified translators deliver tailored solutions with unparalleled quality. Thanks to over two decades of award-winning client success, you can rely on us as a true extension of your team. For more information, visit: alexatranslations.com

