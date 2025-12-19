The hub streamlines the process of earning annual CPD credits by eliminating the cost and complexity of navigating multiple providers. It features expert-led sessions across law, business, and emerging technology, available as on-demand webinars and podcast episodes, offering practical insights from senior leaders and recognized voices in the industry. New sessions are added regularly, ensuring legal professionals have ongoing access to relevant, high-quality content that fits their schedules.

With CEO Gary Kalaci's background as a lawyer, the needs of legal professionals were at the forefront of this initiative. Kalaci noted:

"At Alexa Translations, we understand the demands of the legal profession. Our CPD hub provides transformative learning experiences aligned with the realities of legal practice today."

Accredited Across Multiple Provinces

The content hosted on the CPD Hub is accredited by leading Canadian law societies, including those in Ontario and British Columbia, ensuring legal professionals can easily integrate the sessions into their annual compliance requirements.

About Alexa Translations

Alexa Translations provides award-winning translation services and artificial intelligence language solutions for the world's largest and most prestigious legal and financial industries. Since its founding, Alexa Translations has been a trusted translation partner that provides consistent, quality translation services to help clients meet their business goals. Alexa Translations' professional translators are certified subject matter experts with specific expertise and in-depth industry knowledge.

SOURCE Alexa Translations

Media Contact: Mark Vecchiarelli, Vice President, Marketing, [email protected]