Alexa Translations Wins 9th Consecutive Readers' Choice Award from Canadian Lawyer Magazine

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Alexa Translations, an industry leader in professional and A.I.-enabled legal translation services, announces its 9th consecutive win in the Canadian Lawyer Magazine Readers' Choice Awards in the 2025 Translation and Interpretation Services category.

This recognition reinforces Alexa Translations' status as the definitive, trusted partner for secure translation solutions in the Canadian legal industry, as voted by thousands of Canadian legal professionals.

Consistently Raising the Bar in Translation

Expressing his gratitude, Gary Kalaci, CEO of Alexa Translations, stated:

"Alexa Translations is honoured to accept this prestigious award. Thank you to our clients and supporters across Canada for recognising our service. We remain dedicated to empowering professionals within the Canadian legal community, ensuring that our translation services and A.I. technology continue to set the standard for quality, reliability, and security." - Gary Kalaci, CEO, Alexa Translations

Since its founding in 2002, Alexa Translations has driven innovation by combining certified, professional translators with secure, hyper-specialized A.I. solutions. This blend ensures maximum efficiency, flexibility, and precision, particularly for the regulated legal, financial, and securities sectors.

Pioneering Translation Technology

Alexa Translations A.I. stands apart as a specialized large language model platform built for the legal industry's most complex translation needs. It combines advanced linguistic intelligence with a secure, ISO-certified infrastructure to safeguard sensitive client data and meet the highest compliance standards.

By leveraging proprietary legal data and automating repetitive translation tasks, it accelerates turnaround times while preserving the precision and consistency required for legal accuracy. This enables law firms and courts to handle rising document volumes and evolving regulatory requirements with confidence.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing A.I. solutions that empower legal professionals to work more efficiently, securely, and strategically.

Looking Ahead

This award reinforces our commitment to continuous innovation.

Alexa Translations extends its appreciation to all who participated in the vote. Building on this recognition, we continue to lead the industry with advanced translation technology and A.I.-driven solutions that support the evolving needs of legal and financial professionals.

To learn more about how Alexa Translations is breaking language barriers with A.I.-powered innovation, visit: www.alexatranslations.com.

About Alexa Translations

Alexa Translations provides A.I.-powered translations for the world's most prestigious financial institutions, law firms, and enterprises. Our unique combination of advanced technology and professionally certified translators delivers tailored solutions with unparalleled quality. With over two decades of award-winning client success, you can rely on us as a true extension of your team.

Media Contact: Mark Vecchiarelli, Vice President, Marketing, [email protected]