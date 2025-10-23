TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Alexa Translations, a leader in AI-powered enterprise translation solutions, announced a leadership transition on its Advisory Board. After a distinguished tenure as Chair of the Advisory Board, Kent Jespersen will be stepping down from this role but will continue to serve an important role related to our Corporate Board and remain a valued member of the Advisory Board. Norman Steinberg , formerly the Vice-Chair of the Advisory Board, will assume the position of Chair of the Advisory Board.

Kent Jespersen and Norman Steinberg (CNW Group/Alexa Translations)

"We are incredibly grateful for Kent's outstanding leadership and dedication as Chair of our Advisory Board," said Gary Kalaci, CEO of Alexa Translations. "His guidance has been instrumental to our success and growth, helping us become a leader in AI innovation and professional translation. We are pleased that he will continue to serve an important role related to our Corporate Board and remain on the Advisory Board, and we look forward to his continued contributions and support."

Norman Steinberg, a widely respected leader, an Officer of the Order of Montreal and a Knight of the Ordre national du Québec, brings deep and diverse experience to his new role. As a former Global Chair of Norton Rose Fulbright and a specialist in mergers and acquisitions, he has advised on transactions exceeding $100 billion. Beyond his distinguished career in law and finance, Mr. Steinberg has also demonstrated an exceptional commitment to community and the arts, serving on the boards of major cultural and charitable organizations in Montréal. He also serves as a member on various other public and private company boards.

"I am honoured to take on the role of Chair of the Advisory Board," said Steinberg. "I look forward to continuing our work with the board and the Alexa Translations leadership team to build on our strong foundation of technology and professional expertise to drive future growth."

About Alexa Translations

Alexa Translations provides award-winning translation services and artificial intelligence language solutions for the world's largest and most prestigious legal and financial industries. Since its founding, Alexa Translations has been a trusted translation partner that provides consistent, quality translation services to help clients meet their business goals. Alexa Translations' professional translators are certified subject matter experts with specific expertise and in-depth industry knowledge.

SOURCE Alexa Translations

Media Contact: Mark Vecchiarelli, Vice President, Marketing, [email protected]