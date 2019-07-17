Alexa, How Was Prime Day? Prime Day 2019 Surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday Combined Worldwide

Members worldwide purchased more than 175 million items, from devices to groceries and more, throughout Prime Day

Top-selling deals in Canada included PlayStation 4 Slim with Spiderman and Horizon Zero Dawn, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits

Some of the deal categories enjoyed most by members in Canada included Beauty, Home, and Fashion

Millions of people around the world streamed Prime Day events including the Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music and headlined by 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Taylor Swift

SEATTLE, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - This year, Prime Day was once again the largest shopping event worldwide in Amazon history with more than one million deals exclusively for Prime members. Over the two days of Prime Day, on July 15 and 16, sales surpassed the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined worldwide. Prime members purchased more than 175 million items throughout the event, with best-sellers in Canada including PlayStation 4 Slim with Spiderman and Horizon Zero Dawn, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits. This Prime Day was also the biggest event ever for Amazon devices worldwide, when comparing two-day periods – top-selling Amazon device deals in Canada included Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

"We want to thank Prime members all around the world," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. "Members purchased millions of Alexa-enabled devices, received tens of millions of dollars in savings by shopping from Whole Foods Market and bought more than $2 billion of products from independent small and medium-sized businesses. Huge thank you to Amazonians everywhere who made this day possible for customers."

Global Highlights from Prime Day 2019

Prime members worldwide saved more than one billion dollars throughout Prime Day.

throughout Prime Day. Members in 18 countries shopped – double the number since the first Prime Day five years ago.

Amazon welcomed more new Prime members on July 15 than any previous day, and almost as many on July 16 – making these the two biggest days ever for member signups.

than any previous day, and almost as many on – making these the two biggest days ever for member signups. Customers purchased 2x as many Ring and Blink devices this Prime Day as last year, when comparing two-day periods.

Prime Day was the biggest event ever for Alexa devices with screens, such as Echo Show and Echo Show 5.

and 5. This was the best Prime Day ever for Fire tablets.

Customers purchased 2x as many Fire TV Edition Smart TVs as last year's record-setting Prime Day, when comparing two-day periods. And since launch, customers have purchased millions of Fire TV Edition Smart TVs.

This Prime Day was the biggest sales event ever for eero devices on Amazon—customers purchased 6x as many devices as any previous sales event for eero.

More Entertainment this Prime Day than Ever Before

Millions of people around the world streamed Prime Day events – including the Twitch Prime Crown Cup featuring FIFA 19 and Apex Legends and the Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music and headlined by 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Taylor Swift. Highlights from the Prime Day Concert include Taylor Swift performing "You Need to Calm Down" live for the first time ever; SZA performing a rendition of the iconic '90s pop classic "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None The Richer; Dua Lipa's rousing performance of her hit, "Blow Your Mind (Mwah);" and Becky G's world debut of her fiery new track entitled "Dollar." Prime members in 200 countries can still exclusively watch select songs from each performance from the Prime Day Concert on Prime Video. For more details on the show and to add it to your watchlist, head to primevideo.com/primedayconcert.

Prime Day Best Sellers by Country

Members shopped across nearly the entire catalog of products including electronics, beauty, fashion, grocery, toys, furniture, everyday essentials, school supplies, and more. Some of the top-selling deals from around the world, excluding devices, included:

Canada : PlayStation 4 Slim with Spiderman and Horizon Zero Dawn, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits

United States : LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits

: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits United Kingdom : Sony PlayStation Classic Console, Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush, and Shark Vacuum Cleaner

: Sony PlayStation Classic Console, Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush, and Shark Vacuum Cleaner United Arab Emirates : Al Ain Bottled Water, Ariel Laundry Detergent, and Fine Towel Tissue Roll

: Al Ain Bottled Water, Ariel Laundry Detergent, and Fine Towel Tissue Roll Spain : yobola Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Philips Multigroom Series 7000 All-in- One Trimmer , and DoDot Diapers

: yobola Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Philips Multigroom Series 7000 All-in- , and DoDot Diapers Singapore : Meiji Fresh Milk, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Soft Drink, and Kleenex Clean Care Bath Tissue

: Meiji Fresh Milk, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Soft Drink, and Kleenex Clean Care Bath Tissue Netherlands : Mama Bear Diapers, SanDisk 128 GB Memory Card, and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Light

: Mama Bear Diapers, SanDisk 128 GB Memory Card, and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Light Mexico : Nintendo Switch, HP Monitor 22w Borderless, and Nautica Travel Sport Eau de Toilette Spray

: Nintendo Switch, HP Monitor 22w Borderless, and Nautica Travel Sport Eau de Toilette Spray Luxembourg : JBL Charge 3 Stealth Edition Bluetooth Portable Boombox, Tefal Jamie Oliver Stainless Steel Pan, and iRobot Roomba 671

: JBL Charge 3 Stealth Edition Bluetooth Portable Boombox, Tefal Jamie Oliver Stainless Steel Pan, and iRobot Roomba 671 Japan : Happy Belly Water, Anker PowerCore 10,000 Mobile Battery, and Pampers Premium Protection Diapers

: Happy Belly Water, Anker PowerCore 10,000 Mobile Battery, and Pampers Premium Protection Diapers Italy : NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Barista Caffè Espresso, Dash 3-in-1 Detergent Pods, and AUKEY Powerbank Portable Charger

: NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Barista Caffè Espresso, Dash 3-in-1 Detergent Pods, and AUKEY Powerbank Portable Charger India : Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb Compatible with Amazon Alexa, boAt Rockerz Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, and Godrej Aer Pocket Bathroom Fragrance

: Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb Compatible with Amazon Alexa, boAt Rockerz Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, and Godrej Aer Pocket Bathroom Fragrance Germany and Austria : JBL Bluetooth Speaker, Tefal Jamie Oliver Stainless Steel Pan, and OSRAM Smart+ Plug Zigbee Switchable Light Socket

and : JBL Bluetooth Speaker, Tefal Jamie Oliver Stainless Steel Pan, and OSRAM Smart+ Plug Zigbee Switchable Light Socket France : iRobot Roomba 671, Lunii Story Telling Factory, and Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush

: iRobot Roomba 671, Lunii Story Telling Factory, and Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush China : Dove Exfoliating Scrub, L'Oreal Rejuvenating Eye Cream, and Silk'n Permanent Hair Removal Device

: Dove Exfoliating Scrub, L'Oreal Rejuvenating Eye Cream, and Silk'n Permanent Hair Removal Device Belgium : OSRAM Smart+ Plug Zigbee Switchable Light Socket, SanDisk 128GB Memory Card, and Brita Water Filter

: OSRAM Smart+ Plug Zigbee Switchable Light Socket, SanDisk 128GB Memory Card, and Australia : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Finish Powerball All-in-1 Max Dishwasher Tablets, and Huggies Ultra Dry Nappies

Spotlighting Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Prime Day 2019 was another record-breaking success for independent third-party sellers—mostly small and medium-sized businesses. These innovators, artisans, and entrepreneurs are an invaluable part of the Amazon family. Products from these unique businesses increase variety and contribute to the ever-expanding selection available to Prime members worldwide. Globally, these businesses far exceeded $2 billion in sales this Prime Day, making it the biggest Amazon shopping event ever for third-party sellers when comparing two-day periods.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 100 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including shopping and entertainment on Prime Day. In Canada, that includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, Prime Video Channels, access to over one million songs on Prime Music, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime, early access to select Lightning Deals, and more. Post-secondary students in Canada have access to Prime for 50% off with a Prime Student membership. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping and members receive Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, Prime FREE One-Day Delivery in 32 cities and towns, and unlimited FREE Two-Day Shipping on millions of items. Start a free trial of Amazon Prime at www.amazon.ca/prime.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

SOURCE Amazon Canada

For further information: visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Related Links

http://www.amazon.com

