Alberta Securities Commission warns public about TrueEx LLC

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) is warning the public about TrueEx LLC (TrueEx), an entity that claims to be offering trading and investment services to Alberta residents through its website https://trueex.io/. The ASC has received public complaints about TrueEx from persons who invested and were unable to withdraw their funds.

TrueEx is not registered to trade in securities or derivatives in Alberta, nor does it have an exemption from registration requirements. Its actions are not in compliance with Alberta securities laws.

In addition to not being registered by the ASC or any other securities regulator in Canada to provide the services indicated on its website, TrueEx does not have an office at 411 1st Street S.E. in Calgary, as claimed on its website. TrueEx's website also uses the ASC's name and logo without authorization to do so.

The ASC offers free and unbiased resources on CheckFirst.ca to help Albertans identify the red flags of fraud and take steps to protect themselves. We encourage investors to:

Check whether an individual or firm is registered in Alberta before investing by visiting the Check Registration page .

Be wary of entities that claim to offer "recovery" services. Often, con artists pose as recovery agencies and attempt to defraud victims again under the pretext of recovering their lost crypto assets or funds for a fee . More information on recovery room schemes and other types of fraud is available here .

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

