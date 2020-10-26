Alberta's workers have had enough of Jason Kenney

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor supports the wildcat actions carried out by Alberta Union of Public Employees (AUPE) members in response to Premier Jason Kenney's relentless attacks on the province's public services.

"From education workers and frontline health care staff to the Albertans who rely on them, few workers have escaped Kenney's heartless cuts and attacks on basic workplace rights," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "We salute the workers at AUPE who are taking direct action today."

Workers in Alberta have been fighting back against the United Conservative Party government's deep cuts to education and health care and have vowed to resist the American-style "right to work" legislation introduced by Kenney in July 2020. Unifor says it should be no surprise that workers have started walking off the job to protest the attack on their rights and well-being.

"In his brief time in office, Jason Kenney has criminalized dissent, imported the worst of American labour law, and made devastating cutbacks to public services during a pandemic. He must be stopped," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Unifor stands in solidarity with all of the health care workers standing up for their jobs and for public services."

Unifor represents the more than 4,000 school support staff in Alberta's Francophone and Catholic school system that were subject to the largest public sector layoff in the province's history earlier in 2020.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

