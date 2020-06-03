Most freight categories are expected to rebound in the third quarter, according to BMO Economics

TORONTO, June 3, 2020 /CNW/ - To help support the safety of commercial truck drivers who are hauling and delivering essential goods throughout the province, BMO is working with the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) and several other organizations to assemble 25,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. These PPE kits will be free for truck drivers and available at six weigh scales in Alberta over the coming week. As well, BMO has donated 50,000 non-medical masks to the AMTA.

The PPE kits will be assembled on June 3 and will include non-medical masks, latex gloves, and hand sanitizer. The kits will be developed by a team of volunteers at the Calgary Stampede Grandstand, while following Alberta Health Services directives.

"We continue to be amazed at how many people and companies are still stepping up to help truck drivers, the transportation industry and other essential services. These trying times are hard on all of us and when people band together for the greater good, it really is encouraging," stated Chris Nash, president of the AMTA.

"As a leading cross-border bank, we recognize how important it is to do our part and help to keep the supply chain moving – especially for food and agriculture based businesses – as we start to see the economy re-open," said Allison Hakomaki, Head, Canadian Commercial Banking, Prairies, BMO Financial Group. "As part of our Purpose as an organization, we look for ways to grow the good in the communities where we live and work. We are excited to work alongside the AMTA and help protect commercial truck drivers."

BMO and the AMTA wish to sincerely thank all of those involved in this project including partners, sponsors, and volunteers.

To learn more about the Alberta Motor Transport Association and access a plethora of COVID-19 resources, visit: https://amta.ca/news-events/covid-19-resources/

To find out more about BMO Transportation Finance, visit: https://commercial.bmo.com/en/industry-expertise/trucking/

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $987 billion as of April 30, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Alberta Motor Transport Association

The Alberta Motor Transport Association was formed in 1938 and is the voice, the standard and the resource for commercial transportation in Alberta. We represent 400 Carrier Members, 250 Associate Suppliers and 14,500 Associate Carriers through the Workers' Compensation Board industry codes for General Trucking (50714), Specialized Trucking (50701) and Garbage Collection and Disposal (57901).

Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOmedia

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: James DeCosimo, Toronto, [email protected] | (416) 867-3996; Heather Ramsay, Alberta, [email protected] | 403-463-2584

Related Links

www.bmo.com

