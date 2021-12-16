Alberta Court of Appeal allows appeal
CALGARY, AB, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - In a Memorandum of Judgment, the Alberta Court of Appeal has allowed an appeal from a decision of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, concluding that a judgment owing to the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) did not fall within the exceptions to discharge from bankruptcy enumerated under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada).
A copy of the Memorandum of Judgment is available at albertasecurities.com.
The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.
