Alberta Court of Appeal allows appeal

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - In a Memorandum of Judgment, the Alberta Court of Appeal has allowed an appeal from a decision of the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, concluding that a judgment owing to the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) did not fall within the exceptions to discharge from bankruptcy enumerated under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada).

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

