MONTRÉAL, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) launched its new exhibition, Alanis Obomsawin: The Children Have to Hear Another Story, on Wednesday at the MAC at Place Ville Marie. This major retrospective, a one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate more than 60 years of artistic creation by this exceptional Abenaki filmmaker, singer and activist, will be open to the public until January 26, 2025, in the MAC's temporary space at Place Ville Marie.

On the same day, Caroline Monnet's mural Wàbigon was also unveiled; it will be on display until February 16, 2025, at the MAC at Place Ville Marie. Through this massive photographic portrait of eight Indigenous women and a child in an enchanted forest, the multidisciplinary Anishinaabe and French artist pays tribute to Alanis Obomsawin's important influence.

Alanis Obomsawin in the spotlight

Following great success in Berlin, Vancouver and Toronto, Alanis Obomsawin: The Children Have to Hear Another Story finally shines a light on Alanis Obomsawin's work in the heart of Montréal, the city where she lives and works. One decade at a time, this retrospective offers a rich panorama of her cinematographic, visual and musical work, presenting in particular 13 iconic films among the 64 she made at the NFB, along with archival documents, drawings, masks, engravings and monotypes.

At the end of the exhibition, a space for reflection created in honour of children by Katsitsanoron Dumoulin-Bush, Thontenonhkwa'tsherano'onhnha - The Medicine Room, encourages visitors to process the content of the exhibition in a way that focuses on healing and the creation of a better future. An interactive activity invites everyone to share and exchange personal stories.

In parallel with this exhibition, the MAC is offering extensive programming of cultural activities and creative workshops until the end of January.

Tours/conversations with Alanis Obomsawin: Tour the exhibition on Thursday, September 26, at 5:30 p.m. with Alanis Obomsawin and exhibition curators Richard Hill and Lesley Johnstone (in English) and on Wednesday, October 23, at 5:30 p.m. with Alanis Obomsawin and Lesley Johnstone (in French) – Exhibition walkthroughs

Creative workshops

Journées de la culture 2024: In the Sky workshop for families, free with reservation. Saturday, September 28 , and Sunday, September 29 , at 10:00 a.m. – Journées de la culture

workshop for families, free with reservation. , and , at – Journées de la culture En famille at the MAC: workshop/visit of Dreaming for the whole family (ages 6+), including a painting activity on the themes of nature and dreams. The first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. , from October to January – En famille at the MAC

workshop/visit of for the whole family (ages 6+), including a painting activity on the themes of nature and dreams. The first Saturday of the month at and , from October to January – En famille at the MAC Creative Moments: 3 different creative workshops for adults on A Dreamlike World, including linocut and painting around themes such as the animal world, nature, self-portraits, dreams, memories and stars. Tuesdays, November 12 , 19 and 26; Wednesdays, November 13 , 20 and 27; and Saturdays, November 16 , 23 and 30 – Creative Moments

Conversations between Alanis Obomsawin and artists whose work resonates with hers.

With Michel Jean , Innu author, Wednesday, December 11 , at 6 p.m. , at the Grande Bibliothèque Auditorium (BAnQ) – Alanis Obomsawin in conversation with Michel Jean

, Innu author, , at , at the Grande Bibliothèque Auditorium (BAnQ) – in conversation with With Nicolas Renaud , visual artist, filmmaker, film editor and associate professor of First Peoples Studies at Concordia University , Wednesday, January 15 , at 6 p.m. , at the NFB – Alanis Obomsawin in conversation with Nicolas Renaud

Viewpoints: Three contributors take a closer look at the exhibition and work of Alanis Obomsawin, and offer a personal point of view – Viewpoints

Mylène Guay , Cultural Advisor at the Conseil des arts de Montréal, Wednesday, October 16 , at 5:30 p.m. (in French)

, Cultural Advisor at the Conseil des arts de Montréal, , at (in French) Caroline Monnet , multidisciplinary artist, filmmaker and designer, Wednesday, December 4 , at 5:30 p.m. (In French, includes a tour of her mural Wàbigon )

, multidisciplinary artist, filmmaker and designer, , at (In French, includes a tour of her mural ) Katsitsanoron Dumoulin-Bush, curator and artist, who also writes and does cultural meditation, Wednesday, January 8 , at 5:30 p.m. (in English)

Exhibition in-gallery mediation and bilingual tours: Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. (tour at 5:30 p.m.) and Saturdays and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. (tour at 3 p.m.) – Tours and Mediation

Activities for school groups: program of free tour-workshops centred on the exhibition's themes offered Tuesdays to Fridays until January 26 (with reservation) - School groups

Accessibility

Available online and at the Museum, an audiodescribed ressource offers a description of the components and actions that make up the works in the exhibition, for both visually impaired and blind visitors and for any other visitors who seek a deeper understanding of the visual content of the exhibition. A tactile map of the exhibition rooms as well as large print and Braille exhibition texts are also available at the reception desk.

Acknowledgements

The exhibition Alanis Obomsawin: The Children Have to Hear Another Story is organized by Richard Hill and Hila Peleg and made possible through a partnership between the Haus der Kulturen der Welt (Berlin), the Art Museum at the University of Toronto and the Vancouver Art Gallery, in collaboration with the National Film Board of Canada and with the generous support of CBC/Radio-Canada. This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.

The exhibition at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal is curated by Lesley Johnstone, with Marjolaine Labelle, and the Wàbigon mural is curated by Mojeanne Behzadi.

The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is a public corporation funded by the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications du Québec, with additional funding from the Government of Canada and the Canada Council for the Arts.

The MAC also wishes to thank its Foundation and the many donors who contribute to making its mission a success.

Practical info

The exhibition Alanis Obomsawin: The Children Have to Hear Another Story is presented at the temporary location of MAC Place Ville Marie, at the corner of Mansfield and Cathcart streets. The main entrance to the MAC is in the Galerie PVM (access by Mansfield Street).

Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday to Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Holiday hours: Open and free of charge on Monday, September 30, for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For 60 years, the MAC has brought together local and international artists, their works and a variety of audiences to celebrate art as a key part of life in Montréal and Québec. As the MAC's home in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles is undergoing a major architectural transformation, the MAC has temporarily relocated to Place Ville Marie, another iconic city landmark. While the renovations are being done, the MAC is reaching the public through temporary exhibitions spotlighting exceptional artists and presenting a range of practices. The MAC at Place Ville Marie also offers a wide range of educational services, creative workshops and community awareness activities. www.macm.org

