Akumin Reports the Results of its Annual General and Special Meeting

PLANTATION, Fla, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Akumin Inc. ("Akumin" or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") today, May 13, 2021, on a virtual meeting platform. A total 47,315,152 shares, representing approximately 67.421% of shares outstanding, were represented at the meeting or by proxy at the meeting.

Further to TSX reporting requirements, the voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Not Voted # (%) # (%) # Thomas Davies 45,687,401 (98.535%) 679,492 (1.465%) 948,259 Stan Dunford 46,365,418 (99.997%) 1,475 (0.003%) 948,259 Murray Lee 42,491,780 (91.643%) 3,875,113 (8.357%) 948,259 James Webb 45,686,901 (98.533%) 679,992 (1.467%) 948,259 Riadh Zine 46,347,618 (99.958%) 19,275 (0.042%) 948,259

The appointment of the auditors, as described in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 7, 2021 (the "Circular"), was duly approved by the requisite number of votes. The shareholders also passed a resolution to confirm an amendment to the Corporation's general bylaw, previously passed by the board of directors, to increase the quorum requirement for shareholder meetings from 10% of the issued and outstanding shares being represented to 33-1/3% of the issued and outstanding shares being represented at the meeting, as further described in the Circular.

