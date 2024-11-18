Akumin and United Imaging Announce Multi-year, Multi-modality Strategic Alliance

Launching Flagship Plantation Imaging Location as First Center of Excellence

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Akumin is transforming its Plantation, FL, location into a leading-edge Imaging and Radiology Command Center, set to debut in Q1 2025 as its most advanced facility to date. This state-of-the-art site will serve as the first Center of Excellence in Akumin's new strategic alliance with United Imaging, showcasing cutting-edge technology and enhancing the market positions of both organizations.

Located at 8300 W. Sunrise Blvd., the Plantation center will feature United Imaging's flagship systems, including the uMR OMEGA® 75 cm 3T MRI and the uMI® Panvivo PET/CT, designed to deliver faster, more precise diagnostics and an improved patient experience. As a high-volume showcase site, the facility will demonstrate the capabilities of United Imaging's advanced equipment and the impact of this partnership on patient care.

"Our new Plantation center sets the standard for imaging, combining Akumin's commitment to patient-first care with United Imaging's innovative technology," said Krishna Kumar, CEO of Akumin. "This collaboration strengthens both our brands and reinforces our mission to bring advanced imaging closer to the communities we serve."

The renovation will modernize the facility with a patient-centered design, expanded capacity, and optimized workflows to create a welcoming and efficient environment. Beyond serving patients, the center will also showcase Akumin's Radiology Command Center for hospitals and healthcare providers.

"This alliance is built on a shared vision of advancing healthcare access and quality," said Michael Coulter, SVP of Modality Business Management at United Imaging in North America. "Akumin Plantation will serve as a national showcase site, illustrating how technology and collaboration can elevate patient care and enhance operational excellence."

The Plantation center will not only expand access to advanced imaging for South Florida but also serve as a blueprint for Akumin's nationwide facilities, furthering the company's mission to redefine imaging standards and highlighting the transformative impact of the Akumin-United Imaging alliance.

About Akumin

Akumin is the leader in advanced imaging and radiation oncology in the U.S. Akumin fixed radiology and mobile imaging sites handle the largest MRI and PET-CT volumes in the country of any healthcare provider. Akumin partners with over 1,000 healthcare providers and physician groups across the U.S., including 23 of the top 30 health systems. By combining informatics and clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology, Akumin is able to effectively execute its mission to enable hospitals to broaden patient access, improve care standards, and keep pace with the ever-changing healthcare landscape. Through innovation and collaboration, Akumin is pioneering the future of patient-centered care. For more information, visit www.akumin.com.

About United Imaging

At United Imaging, we develop and manufacture advanced medical products, digital healthcare solutions, and intelligent solutions that cover the entire process of imaging diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2011, our company has subsidiaries and R&D centers across the world. Our North American headquarters in Houston includes our corporate offices, factory, product showroom, service training center, and service parts distribution center. With a cutting-edge digital portfolio and a mission of Equal Healthcare for All™, we help drive industry progress and bold change. To learn more, visit united-imaging.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @UnitedImagingHC.

