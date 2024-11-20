Akumin AXIS™ To Be Unveiled at RSNA 2024: Transforming Patient Access in Radiology

The Akumin AXIS unit is a fully equipped, relocatable, and expandable outpatient imaging or radiation therapy center featuring 9-foot ceilings, an open layout, and a flexible design elevated 8 inches off the ground. It can support a wide range of imaging capabilities, including PET/CT, radiation therapy capabilities (Linear Accelerators), and MRI (launching in 2025). Akumin AXIS is designed to provide hospitals and physician groups with a single modality or a multi-modality clinic/center, enabling them to expand their services without compromising patient care, comfort, or existing capacity.

Demands on hospitals and physician groups for efficient, accessible, outpatient radiology and oncology services are growing. However, both face significant challenges, including high capital costs for expansion, construction time and delays, and staffing shortages.

Akumin AXIS addresses all three of these challenges by offering a relocatable, modular/expandable, fully staffed advanced imaging suite that adapts to hospitals' evolving needs without the typical costs and delays of permanent expansions. The PET/CT configuration enables high-volume PET scanning with three uptake rooms for injection of radioactive tracers, as well as Theranostic infusions.

The solution supports hospitals and physician groups with space and budget limitations, providing a cost-effective alternative to traditional construction. Unlike modular buildings, Akumin AXIS is fully relocatable, allowing hospitals to adapt services as patient needs evolve. With setup options on an existing mobile pad or minimal infrastructure, this solution enables facilities to expand services swiftly and sustainably.

"We are proud to be innovating to expand possibilities and advance care for hospitals and groups around the country by launching Akumin AXIS along with our Akumin Radiology Command Center at RSNA this year. Our commitment to enable care providers to improve healthcare delivery drives us to develop tailored solutions like these that enhance access to imaging and oncology services," said Krishna Kumar, CEO of Akumin.

Akumin will be showcasing the new Akumin AXIS unit at RSNA 2024 in Chicago, December 1st-4th. Visit us at booth #6158 to discover how Akumin AXIS can elevate your facility's imaging capabilities and transform patient care delivery.

About Akumin

Akumin is a leader in advanced imaging and radiation oncology in the U.S. Our fixed radiology and mobile imaging sites handle the largest MRI and PET-CT volumes of any healthcare provider in the country. Akumin partners with more than 1,000 healthcare providers and physician groups nationwide, including 23 of the top 30 health systems. Akumin AXIS reflects our mission to expand patient access, elevate care standards, and adapt to the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. Through innovation and collaboration, Akumin is pioneering the future of patient-centered care.

For more information, visit www.akumin.com.

