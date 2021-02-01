Akumin Enters into Settlement Agreement

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) (the " Company ") has finalized a definitive settlement agreement resolving an investigation by the United States Department of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Health and Human Services (" OIG-HHS ") into whether the Company, operating through one or more of its subsidiaries or professional service affiliates in Delaware and/or Texas, sought reimbursement from the Federal Government for diagnostic imaging studies performed without the required level of supervision and/or evidence such supervision was performed. The investigation was initiated by a relator pursuant to a qui tam complaint and relates predominantly to activities of subsidiaries or professional services affiliates of the Company that occurred prior to the Company having acquired control of those entities.

Pursuant to the terms of the settlement agreement, the Company made a payment of US$749,600. The final aggregate settlement amounts did not differ materially from provisions previously established in the Company's consolidated financial statements in connection with this matter.

The settlement does not constitute a finding of improper conduct or failure to provide appropriate care and treatment in accordance with governing rules and regulations or an admission of facts or liability by the Company or any of its subsidiaries or professional service affiliates. The Company denies the allegations raised in this matter and is pleased to have resolved this matter to avoid future distractions and the high costs of litigation, while ensuring that our focus remains steadfast on providing care to our patients.

In connection with the settlement, the OIG-HHS confirmed it was not seeking any change or modification to the Company's existing Corporate Integrity Agreement with the OIG-HHS in Texas, which is set to expire in mid-2021, nor would the OIG-HHS be seeking any new integrity obligations. The Company is committed to compliance with federal reimbursement rules and believes its existing compliance program makes it well positioned to comply with its physician supervision requirements.

