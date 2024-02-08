Akumin Announces Changes to Leadership Team

Krishna Kumar, Current President & Chief Operating Officer, Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Chandra Westergaard Named General Counsel

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Akumin Inc. ("Akumin" or the "Company") announced today that Krishna Kumar, who has served as President and Chief Operating Officer at the Company, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Riadh Zine, Akumin's Founder, who is stepping down as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Akumin also announced that Chandra Westergaard has been named General Counsel and will oversee the Company's legal and compliance functions.

"On behalf of Akumin, I would like to thank Riadh for his dedication to the Company since its founding a decade ago, and to its mission of improving patient outcomes through clinical and operational excellence in radiology and oncology," said Graham Brown, member of the Board of Directors of Akumin and Managing Director at Stonepeak, Akumin's owner. "We are delighted to have Krishna step into the role of CEO, and to add Chandra to Akumin's Executive Leadership Team as General Counsel. With Krishna and a strong leadership team at the helm, we believe Akumin is well-positioned for its next phase of growth and innovation."

"Building Akumin into a leading radiology and oncology service provider to U.S. hospitals has been one of the greatest privileges of my life," said Riadh Zine. "I am proud of what Akumin has become and the impact the Company has had on health systems and patients nationwide. I am confident that by passing the baton to Krishna, I am leaving Akumin in the hands of an exceptional leadership team. Thank you to the Akumin family and everyone I have had the privilege of working with as part of this journey."

Krishna Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Akumin, said, "I am honored to take on the role of CEO, and am grateful for Riadh's entrepreneurship, vision, and partnership. Building on the foundation Riadh has set, I am excited to work alongside our talented and committed leadership team to grow Akumin and focus our efforts on delivering exceptional outcomes through our leading radiology and oncology services for our patients, referring physicians, and health systems across the country."

About Krishna Kumar

Krishna joined Akumin in June 2023, bringing extensive experience in radiology and oncology. Krishna joined Akumin after several years leading Healthcare businesses at Philips and Johnson & Johnson in the U.S. and globally across Europe, Japan, China, and India. He most recently led the Precision Diagnosis & Informatics businesses at Philips in North America, prior to which he led global businesses for Philips in Pathology, Oncology, and Neuro based in Amsterdam, and was previously the CEO of Philips in India. Before joining Philips, Krishna served in leadership roles across the U.S., Japan, India, and China with Johnson & Johnson.

About Chandra Westergaard

Chandra Westergaard joins Akumin from Envision Healthcare, where she most recently served as Vice President, Associate General Counsel, and Chief Litigation Counsel. Previously, she served as a Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright and Senior Counsel at Perkins Coie. Chandra also spent more than six years at DaVita as Assistant General Counsel, leading the Office of Special Counsel, and began her legal career in the healthcare group at Crowell & Moring. She received a Juris Doctorate from the Duke University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from McDaniel College.

About Akumin

Akumin owns and operates one of the leading networks of radiology and oncology clinics in the U.S., providing comprehensive radiology and oncology services and solutions to over 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 47 states. By combining informatics and clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology, Akumin is able to effectively execute on its mission of delivering exceptional patient experiences and outcomes. Our radiology procedures include MRI, CT, PET/CT, Ultrasound, 3D mammography, X-ray, and other interventional procedures, and our oncology services include a full suite of radiation therapy services and related offerings for treating patients diagnosed with cancer. For more information, visit www.akumin.com.

