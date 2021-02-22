AJAC Names the Subaru Crosstrek Best Small Utility Vehicle for 2021

Over 250 vehicles were eligible for evaluation during the 2020 calendar year by AJAC journalist members. For the 2021 program, vehicles that are newly redesigned, refreshed, and carried over from previous model years were considered, provided a minimum number of ballots were submitted by AJAC journalists, who test entries on the same roads and in the same conditions experienced by Canadian drivers.

"AJAC journalists completed hundreds of test drives across Canada in 2020 to the same exacting standards as ever despite the year's many challenges," said Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC president. "For the Subaru Crosstrek to be recognized as the winner in its category by the largest collective group of automotive critic expertise in the country is a remarkable achievement."

"We develop our vehicles for the Canadian environment, with our customers' safety as a top priority," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "We're extremely happy that the Crosstrek was honoured by AJAC and want to thank the organization and its members for this prestigious award."

Together with winners in seven other categories, the Crosstrek qualifies to be crowned the 2021 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year. The 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year awards will be announced in March.

About AJAC

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

