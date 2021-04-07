TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Three key automotive innovations were awarded the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) 2021 Automotive Innovation Awards presented by the Canadian International AutoShow. Nominations for the innovation awards were made by AJAC members and finalists were selected in each of the three categories. Each automaker selected as a finalist presented its technology virtually to a panel of 10 judges, comprised of some of the most knowledgeable and respected journalists in Canada who regularly cover automotive technologies.

"AJAC's Innovation Awards represent some of the most important modern advancements in automotive technology," said Stephanie Wallcraft, AJAC President. "Our jurors assess the nominated technologies through a comprehensive assessment and analysis process and submit their selections by secret ballot to ensure complete objectivity. Canadians can be assured that the vehicles featuring the winning technologies integrate some of the most significant innovations on today's automotive market."

The winners for the 2021 Automotive Innovation Awards are:

Best Safety Innovation - Honda Next Generation Front Passenger Airbag.



Fifty-six percent of all frontal collisions involve an angular impact. This new airbag design from Honda represents an important advancement in airbag development intended to further protect the front passenger in these types of collisions. The Honda airbag activates in a "V" shape unlike the "D" shape of conventional restraints. A smaller centre airbag connects to two larger "wings" that project outward towards the sides of the passenger. Connecting the two "wings" is a cloth panel that catches the passenger's head and upper torso to ease motion into the centre chamber of the airbag. Developed at Honda's research centre in Ohio, this next-generation front passenger airbag was first utilized as standard equipment in the 2021 Acura TLX. Honda has made this design available to other automotive manufacturers through their airbag supplier.

Best Green Innovation - 2021 F-150 PowerBoost™ Full Hybrid Powertrain

Available on F-150 models from XL to Platinum, the powertrain is offered with two- and four-wheel drive and produces 430 horsepower and 570 lb.-ft. of torque combined from the 3.5 litre V6 engine and electric motor.

Assembled on the same line as other F-150s, PowerBoost-equipped models incorporate an electric motor in the bell-housing area of the 10-speed automatic transmission and a lithium-ion battery pack mounted between the frame rails just behind the cab. Hybrid models can operate on electric power full- or part-time and achieve a Natural Resources Canada estimated fuel consumption average of 9.8 litres per 100 km for the most popular 4x4 models, a figure 2.2 litres per 100 km better than non-hybrid models, resulting in 19 percent fewer CO2 emissions while maintaining a maximum towing capacity of 5772 kg.



Ford's F-Series trucks are and have been the best-selling nameplate in Canada, as a result, the increased fuel efficiency and reduced emissions offered in the Ford F-150 PowerBoost could have a much larger impact on the environment than a similar innovation would in another body style.

Best Technical Innovation - Ford Pro Power Onboard™



The Pro Power Onboard system comes in 3 models: 2.0 kW, 2.4 kW and 7.2 kW, with outlets in the side of the truck box and in the cab allowing the use of 120 volt accessories or power tools. On the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid, the 2.4 kW system is standard and the 7.2 kW system is optional, with the upgrades providing additional electrical outlets. The 7.2 kW system comes with a 30 amp, 240 volt outlet to power heavy-duty power tools. Ford's Pro Power Onboard system is more convenient, quieter, and lower-emission than a conventional generator, and does not reduce truck bed function.

