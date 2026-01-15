MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The 12 Best Vehicles in Canada for 2026 have been revealed today at the Montreal Auto Show, where they are on display to visitors in the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY) booth for the duration of the show. The popular event at the Palais des Congrès runs until January 25.

The 12 Best Vehicles in Canada for 2026 are as follows:

Canadian Car of the Year

Honda Civic

Hyundai Elantra

Porsche 911 Carrera

Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Ford Maverick

Hyundai Palisade

Toyota RAV4

Canadian Electric Car of the Year

Lucid Air

Porsche Taycan

Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Kia EV9

Lucid Gravity

Selected by an expert jury from the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), these 12 excellent vehicles also go forward as the finalists in four categories for the 2026 Canadian Car of the Year Awards.

"We are very pleased, at the Montreal Auto Show, to present the 12 Best Vehicles in Canada as selected by AJAC Canadian Car of the Year jurors", said Luis Pereira, Executive Director, Montreal AutoShow. "These are the vehicles Canadians prefer, designed and tested for the realities of our roads, and that our passionate visitors can experience up close. This recognition highlights excellence and innovation within the automotive industry."

The 12 Best Vehicles in Canada for 2026 comprise a competitive mix of brand-new contenders, updated vehicles, and evergreen favourites among Canadian car-buyers.

Canada's best-selling car, the Honda Civic, is also the reigning Canadian Car of the Year. Aiming to retain its title in 2026, it is joined as a 12 Best finalist by its familiar compact-class competitor, the Hyundai Elantra, and the latest incarnation of the legendary Porsche 911 Carrera.

Meanwhile, the Utility Vehicle of the Year award will be contested by machines from three different segments. The Ford Maverick, a compact pickup truck, doubled its Canadian sales in 2025, while the three-row Hyundai Palisade and ever-popular, two-row Toyota RAV4 crossover SUVs have both been renewed for the 2026 model year.

In the Electric Car of the Year category, the Lucid Air was a 12 Best finalist last year and returns for another shot at the award. Joining it on this year's 12 Best list are the updated Porsche Taycan and Toyota's Prius Plug-In Hybrid.

Finally, the battle for Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year sees the Kia EV9 – also a 12 Best finalist last year – face off against two brand-new electric SUVs: Hyundai's third contender across four categories, the Ioniq 9; and Lucid's Gravity.

"Today, AJAC is proud to present the 12 Best Vehicles in Canada for 2026. This isn't just an important step on the road to the Canadian Car of the Year Awards, it is also a key list for Canadian new-car buyers," said Evan Williams, AJAC president. "This year's 12 Best include one of the widest ranges of automakers that we've ever seen. There are familiar models on the list, like the Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra, but also first-timers like the Lucid Gravity and Ford Maverick. Fifty-three (53) of Canada's most experienced professional automotive journalists have driven and voted on these vehicles and found them to be the best in the country in their respective categories. I'm proud of our jurors, who each year work hard to determine which vehicles are the Best in Canada, giving you choices you can rely on when it comes to your own next new-vehicle purchase."

The list of 12 Best Vehicles in Canada is created from detailed ballots completed by AJAC's expert journalists. Over the course of two rounds of voting, more than 1,400 ballots have been submitted by 53 jurors based right across Canada, from Vancouver to Halifax. CCOTY is Canada's ONLY vehicle awards scheme in which the jurors drive every vehicle they vote on. Vehicles are tested on the same roads and in the same conditions faced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast every day. AJAC members will be available to share their expertise with visitors during the Montreal Auto Show.

Every 2026 model year vehicle – there are almost 400 in all – is eligible for the CCOTY Awards, including those newly designed, recently refreshed, and carried over from the previous model year.

The category winners for Canadian Car of the Year will be announced on Thursday February 12, 2026, at the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto. Results from AJAC journalist member ballots are audited by international accounting firm KPMG and remain under wraps until the moment the envelopes are opened.

