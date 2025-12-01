The 12 Best Vehicles in Canada for 2026 to be revealed at the Montreal Auto Show on January 15, 2026

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The semi-finalists for this year's Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), presented by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), have been revealed. The list represents 20 of the best vehicles on sale in Canada competing across four Awards categories:

Canadian Car of the Year

Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Canadian Electric Car of the Year

Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year

Voting is underway by the jury, which comprises 50 expert AJAC journalists from across Canada. In a two-stage process, journalists first name their top five vehicles in each category. The jury then completes detailed ballots for the semi-finalists in each category.

Stage one of the voting is now complete and after collation of the votes cast, the semi-finalists have been named as follows:

The five semi-finalists for 2026 Canadian Car of the Year are:

Honda Civic

Hyundai Elantra

Kia K4

Porsche 911 Carrera

Toyota Prius

The five semi-finalists for 2026 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year are:

Ford Maverick

Honda Passport

Hyundai Palisade

Subaru Forester

Toyota RAV4

The five semi-finalists for 2026 Canadian Electric Car of the Year are:

BMW i4

Hyundai IONIQ 6

Lucid Air

Porsche Taycan

Toyota Prius Plug-In Hybrid

The five semi-finalists for 2026 Canadian Electric Vehicle of the Year are:

BMW iX

Hyundai IONIQ 9

Kia EV9

Lucid Gravity

Porsche Macan Electric

Every 2026 model year vehicle – almost 400 in all – is eligible for the CCOTY Awards, including those newly designed, recently refreshed, and carried over from the previous model year.

AJAC's expert jurors are based right across Canada, from Vancouver to Halifax. CCOTY is Canada's ONLY vehicle awards scheme in which the jurors drive every vehicle they vote on. Vehicles are tested on the same roads and in the same conditions faced by Canadian drivers from coast to coast every day.

"Announcing our semi-finalists is the first big step toward the 2026 Canadian Car of The Year Awards. Whether they take home the top trophy or not, the Canadian Car of the Year voting process makes sure that every one of these semi-finalist vehicles is a standout in their class", said AJAC's president, Evan Williams.

From this semi-finalist list, the 12 Best Vehicles in Canada for 2026 will be announced at the Montreal Auto Show on January 15, 2026. The 12 Best Vehicles in Canada for 2026 will be on display for the duration of the Montreal AutoShow from January 16-25, 2026. The Canadian Car of the Year Award winners will then be revealed on February 12 at the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto. Results from AJAC journalist member ballots are audited by international accounting firm KPMG and remain under wraps until the moment the envelopes are opened.

The Canadian Car of the Year Award winners in each of the 4 categories will be on display at the major Canadian AutoShows in 2026:

Canadian International AutoShow Feb 13- 22, 2026

Quebec City AutoShow March 4-8, 2026

Calgary International AutoShow March 13-16, 2026

Vancouver International AutoShow March 25-29, 2026

Edmonton Motorshow April 9-12, 2026

