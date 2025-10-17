Jil McIntosh is the Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Jil McIntosh is AJAC's 2025 Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year. Jil's award was announced in-person at Hockley Valley Resort in Mono, Ont., on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Jil was recognized alongside a group of Canada's best auto journalists being awarded for their achievements in 10 categories at the 42nd annual Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) Journalism Awards. This is Jil's second AJAC Journalist of the Year win, along with 2 runner up awards.

Craig Dickie, Range Rover Canada, presents Jil MicIntosh with the 2025 Journalist of the Year Award. (CNW Group/Automobile Journalists Association of Canada)

"Range Rover is honoured to sponsor the AJAC Journalist of the Year award for the 42nd consecutive year," said Taylor Hoel, Director, Marketing and Public Relations, JLR Canada. "Thank you to all of the journalists who submitted work for consideration this year. Congratulations to Jil McIntosh on winning Journalist of the Year! Jil artfully broke down very complex, technical topics and made them approachable for readers. Her polished style left judges feeling engaged and well-informed. We would like to congratulate Isabelle Havasy on placing Runner-Up."

"Presenting the Canadian Automotive Journalism Awards is always one of my favorite times of the year" said AJAC President Evan Williams. "Canada's professional automotive journalists are always finding new stories to tell and new ways to tell them. We are educating, informing, and sometimes even moving the Canadian public. This the time of year when we get the chance to honour our members and their work. To celebrate and recognize the best in Canadian automotive journalism. Congratulations to all of our nominees this year, to all of our winners, and especially to Jil McIntosh, who has received our highest accolade, Canadian Automotive Journalist of the year, presented by Range Rover".

The full list of awards and recipients at the 42nd Annual AJAC Journalism Awards is as follows:

Journalist of the Year presented by Range Rover

Winner - Jil McIntosh

https://driving.ca/column/how-it-works/auto-industry-vehicle-safety-vs-personal-safety

https://driving.ca/column/how-it-works/pilot-escort-trucks-cargo-oversize-load-transport

https://driving.ca/features/maintenance/does-using-the-right-engine-oil-really-matter

https://driving.ca/column/how-it-works/ev-electric-vehicle-myths-facts-range-tires

Runner Up - Isabelle Havasy

https://autosphere.ca/fr/carrosserie/2025/04/28/quand-la-rouille-defie-le-temps-anatomie-de-la-restauration-de-voitures-anciennes/

https://autosphere.ca/fr/concessionnaires/2025/05/12/le-marche-du-detail-dans-loeil-du-cyclone-de-la-guerre-tarifaire/

Automotive Writing Awards presented by Wakefield Castrol

Technical Topics

Winner: Matthew Guy

https://driving.ca/car-culture/auto-tech/ford-vehicle-testing-facility-research

Runner Up - David Chao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_yUDhEbSFM

Automotive Writing Awards presented by Wakefield Castrol

Vehicle Review

Winner: Jeff Wilson

https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20250818/2026-audi-rs-3-review?srsltid=AfmBOop_MbIZzPekadQt6yfoXEgmLhVEtxdrHv7i56UXNmS60FA527X3

Runner Up: Stephanie Wallcraft

https://driving.ca/reviews/2025-volkswagen-id-buzz-long-wheelbase-first-drive

Feature Writing Award presented by Subaru Canada

Winner: Jeff Wilson

https://driving.ca/feature/2025-jeep-wrangler-gladiator-therapy-ptsd-mclean

Runner Up: Isabelle Havasy

https://autosphere.ca/fr/mecanique/2025/01/09/latelier-mecanique-qui-conjugue-passe-present-et-futur/

Adventure and Travel Journalism Award presented by Mitsubishi Motors Canada

Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft

https://driving.ca/feature/road-trip-arctic-ocean-2025-toyota-4runner

Runner Up: Dan Heyman

Discovered: British Icons: Rolling As Royalty with Range Rover

Automotive Business Journalism Award presented by Kal Tire

Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft

https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/sub-20000-new-cars-cheap-affordable-canada

Runner Up: Matthew Guy

https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20250715/stacks-of-vintage-car-advertising-show-the-wild-cost-of-options-in-the-60s-and-70s?srsltid=AfmBOorE9zhgiA9un-yCAWy6oX_HiwRxnFrsmJCEVf6BylxSpgrkEg5R

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Journalism Award Presented by Genesis Motors Canada

Winner: Perry Lefko

https://canadianautodealer.ca/2025/05/rise-up/

Runner Up: Jeff Wilson

https://driving.ca/feature/2025-jeep-wrangler-gladiator-therapy-ptsd-mclean

Environmental Journalism Award presented by Hyundai Canada

Winner: Graham Heeps

https://amainsider.ama.ab.ca/summer-2025/the-cold-hard-facts-about-evs

Runner Up: David Chao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgiWZLC5Wno

Photography Award presented by Mazda Canada

Published

Winner: Jeff Wilson

Runner Up: Matthew Guy

UnPublished

Winner: Jeff Wilson

Runner Up: Elle Alder

Road Safety Journalism Award presented by Volvo Car Canada

Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft

https://driving.ca/features/ev-fires-electric-latches-safety-tesla

Runner Up: Mark Toljagic

https://www.thestar.com/life/autos/car-fires-are-more-common-than-you-think-what-are-the-common-causes/article_f50f5423-94c1-4d25-a6a6-6ed79128e4fe.html

Video Journalism Award presented by Toyota Canada

Winner: Stephen Elmer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EthIz77bHNA

Runner Up: Jodi Lai

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puzGoyQ2Ad8

Tony Sloga Award

In recognition of distinguished and meritorious service in support of the aims and objectives of automobile journalism in Canada

2025 Recipient: David Klan, President, Mazda Canada

AJAC Lifetime Achievement Awards

In recognition of an exemplary career in automobile journalism

Éric Descarries

Jim Kerr

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, videographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, its primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of its members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

