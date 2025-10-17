News provided byAutomobile Journalists Association of Canada
Oct 17, 2025, 13:05 ET
Jil McIntosh is the Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Jil McIntosh is AJAC's 2025 Canadian Automotive Journalist of the Year. Jil's award was announced in-person at Hockley Valley Resort in Mono, Ont., on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Jil was recognized alongside a group of Canada's best auto journalists being awarded for their achievements in 10 categories at the 42nd annual Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) Journalism Awards. This is Jil's second AJAC Journalist of the Year win, along with 2 runner up awards.
"Range Rover is honoured to sponsor the AJAC Journalist of the Year award for the 42nd consecutive year," said Taylor Hoel, Director, Marketing and Public Relations, JLR Canada. "Thank you to all of the journalists who submitted work for consideration this year. Congratulations to Jil McIntosh on winning Journalist of the Year! Jil artfully broke down very complex, technical topics and made them approachable for readers. Her polished style left judges feeling engaged and well-informed. We would like to congratulate Isabelle Havasy on placing Runner-Up."
"Presenting the Canadian Automotive Journalism Awards is always one of my favorite times of the year" said AJAC President Evan Williams. "Canada's professional automotive journalists are always finding new stories to tell and new ways to tell them. We are educating, informing, and sometimes even moving the Canadian public. This the time of year when we get the chance to honour our members and their work. To celebrate and recognize the best in Canadian automotive journalism. Congratulations to all of our nominees this year, to all of our winners, and especially to Jil McIntosh, who has received our highest accolade, Canadian Automotive Journalist of the year, presented by Range Rover".
The full list of awards and recipients at the 42nd Annual AJAC Journalism Awards is as follows:
Journalist of the Year presented by Range Rover
Winner - Jil McIntosh
https://driving.ca/column/how-it-works/auto-industry-vehicle-safety-vs-personal-safety
https://driving.ca/column/how-it-works/pilot-escort-trucks-cargo-oversize-load-transport
https://driving.ca/features/maintenance/does-using-the-right-engine-oil-really-matter
https://driving.ca/column/how-it-works/ev-electric-vehicle-myths-facts-range-tires
Runner Up - Isabelle Havasy
https://autosphere.ca/fr/carrosserie/2025/04/28/quand-la-rouille-defie-le-temps-anatomie-de-la-restauration-de-voitures-anciennes/
https://autosphere.ca/fr/concessionnaires/2025/05/12/le-marche-du-detail-dans-loeil-du-cyclone-de-la-guerre-tarifaire/
Automotive Writing Awards presented by Wakefield Castrol
Technical Topics
Winner: Matthew Guy
https://driving.ca/car-culture/auto-tech/ford-vehicle-testing-facility-research
Runner Up - David Chao
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_yUDhEbSFM
Automotive Writing Awards presented by Wakefield Castrol
Vehicle Review
Winner: Jeff Wilson
https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20250818/2026-audi-rs-3-review?srsltid=AfmBOop_MbIZzPekadQt6yfoXEgmLhVEtxdrHv7i56UXNmS60FA527X3
Runner Up: Stephanie Wallcraft
https://driving.ca/reviews/2025-volkswagen-id-buzz-long-wheelbase-first-drive
Feature Writing Award presented by Subaru Canada
Winner: Jeff Wilson
https://driving.ca/feature/2025-jeep-wrangler-gladiator-therapy-ptsd-mclean
Runner Up: Isabelle Havasy
https://autosphere.ca/fr/mecanique/2025/01/09/latelier-mecanique-qui-conjugue-passe-present-et-futur/
Adventure and Travel Journalism Award presented by Mitsubishi Motors Canada
Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft
https://driving.ca/feature/road-trip-arctic-ocean-2025-toyota-4runner
Runner Up: Dan Heyman
Discovered: British Icons: Rolling As Royalty with Range Rover
Automotive Business Journalism Award presented by Kal Tire
Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft
https://driving.ca/features/shopping-advice/sub-20000-new-cars-cheap-affordable-canada
Runner Up: Matthew Guy
https://www.autotrader.ca/editorial/20250715/stacks-of-vintage-car-advertising-show-the-wild-cost-of-options-in-the-60s-and-70s?srsltid=AfmBOorE9zhgiA9un-yCAWy6oX_HiwRxnFrsmJCEVf6BylxSpgrkEg5R
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Journalism Award Presented by Genesis Motors Canada
Winner: Perry Lefko
https://canadianautodealer.ca/2025/05/rise-up/
Runner Up: Jeff Wilson
https://driving.ca/feature/2025-jeep-wrangler-gladiator-therapy-ptsd-mclean
Environmental Journalism Award presented by Hyundai Canada
Winner: Graham Heeps
https://amainsider.ama.ab.ca/summer-2025/the-cold-hard-facts-about-evs
Runner Up: David Chao
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgiWZLC5Wno
Photography Award presented by Mazda Canada
Published
Winner: Jeff Wilson
Runner Up: Matthew Guy
UnPublished
Winner: Jeff Wilson
Runner Up: Elle Alder
Road Safety Journalism Award presented by Volvo Car Canada
Winner: Stephanie Wallcraft
https://driving.ca/features/ev-fires-electric-latches-safety-tesla
Runner Up: Mark Toljagic
https://www.thestar.com/life/autos/car-fires-are-more-common-than-you-think-what-are-the-common-causes/article_f50f5423-94c1-4d25-a6a6-6ed79128e4fe.html
Video Journalism Award presented by Toyota Canada
Winner: Stephen Elmer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EthIz77bHNA
Runner Up: Jodi Lai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puzGoyQ2Ad8
Tony Sloga Award
In recognition of distinguished and meritorious service in support of the aims and objectives of automobile journalism in Canada
2025 Recipient: David Klan, President, Mazda Canada
AJAC Lifetime Achievement Awards
In recognition of an exemplary career in automobile journalism
Éric Descarries
Jim Kerr
About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)
The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, videographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, its primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of its members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.
SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada
For more information: Evan Williams, AJAC President, T: 902-401-1784 E: [email protected]; Cindy Hawryluk, AJAC Managing Director, T: 905-978-7239 E: [email protected]
Share this article