TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - The four winners of the 2026 Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), presented by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), were announced today during the opening ceremonies of the Canadian International AutoShow.

The Honda Civic is the 2026 Canadian Car of the Year – retaining its title and scoring a third win in five years for the Canadian-made Civic, which is also the country's biggest-selling passenger car. AJAC jurors identified its quality, interior ergonomics and wide consumer appeal as the winning attributes.

The 2026 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year is the new Hyundai Palisade – the second year in a row that Hyundai has taken this award after winning with the Santa Fe in 2025. Judges singled out the large family SUV's quality and interior design for particular praise.

In the first of two awards for the latest electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, the Porsche Taycan takes home the trophy as the 2026 Canadian Electric Car of the Year. The facelifted sports sedan is more efficient than ever, while judges also praised its stylish interior and engaging drive.

Meanwhile the 2026 Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year is the Kia EV9, which climbs to the top step after being a runner-up in 2024 and '25. AJAC judges were particularly won over by its exterior design, infotainment system and safety features.

"Congratulations to the winners," said Jason Campbell, General Manager of the Canadian International AutoShow. "These awards are uniquely Canadian – judged by Canadian experts, on Canadian roads – and announcing the results at the Canadian International AutoShow brings that story to life for media, industry, and consumers alike. We are delighted to have had the official announcement made here at the show in Toronto today."

"Every year I'm proud of the Canadian Car of the Year team and our AJAC expert jurors, and this year is no different," said Evan Williams, AJAC President. "Our 53 jurors from Coast to Coast drove every vehicle before casting their ballots, driving on the same Canadian roads and in the same Canadian conditions that you face day every day. It's why I'm so confident that each year we can identify the best vehicles for Canadians, be it a car or utility vehicle, with gas or electric power. Congratulations to Honda, Hyundai, Kia and Porsche brands on your well-earned wins."

About Canadian Car of the Year (CCOTY)

The Canadian Car of the Year (CCOTY) awards have been presented since 1986. Since its inception, the goal of the program has not changed: it seeks to provide Canadians with reliable car buying advice, sourced from professional, well-respected automotive journalists from all corners of the country.

The CCOTY awards are conducted by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), a professional association that connects Canada's best auto journalists and provides consumers with unbiased car buying advice from across the industry, across all media.

Thousands of test drives take place each year across Canada and journalists use these experiences to vote on standout vehicles in each segment. Thousands of data points collected in the process provide insight on which vehicles deserve to be singled out in their segment.

The CCOTY awards announce four main category winners:

Canadian Car of the Year

Canadian Electric Car of the Year

Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year

For more information, visit www.canadiancaroftheyear.ca

About Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, videographers and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's vehicle testing and evaluation events: the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), AJAC Innovation Awards and EcoRun.

