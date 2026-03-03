TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada and Canadian Car of the Year Awards announced their participation in 3 additional Canadian AutoShows this season.

On February 12 at the Canadian International AutoShow, the winners for the 2026 Canadian Car of the Year were announced in four categories.

2026 Canadian Car of the Year Award winners at Canadian AutoShows Speed Speed

2026 Canadian Car of the Year

Honda Civic

2026 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Hyundai Palisade

2026 Canadian Electric Car of the Year

Porsche Taycan

2026 Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year

Kia EV9

"Every year, AJAC is proud to partner with our auto show friends in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver to bring the Canadian Car of the Year Awards winners to customers in those major cities. That's why this year I'm ecstatic that we're expanding. AJAC is bringing this year's winners, the Honda Civic, Porsche Taycan, Hyundai Palisade, and Kia EV9, to Calgary, Edmonton, and, beginning this week, L'international de l'auto de Quebec in Quebec City. That gives even more Canadian car buyers and enthusiasts the chance to see the winners in person and to understand why our expert jurors have declared them the best vehicles in Canada this year" said AJAC's President, Evan Williams.

Canadian consumer can vie the winning vehicles up close over the next month in Quebec City, Calgary, Vancouver and Edmonton.

L'International de l'Auto de Quebec ( March 3-8, 2026)

Calgary International Auto & Truck Show (March 12-15, 2026)

Vancouver International AutoShow (March 25-29, 2026)

The Auto Experience: Edmonton Motor Show (April 9-12, 2026)

About Canadian Car of the Year (CCOTY)

The Canadian Car of the Year (CCOTY) awards have been presented since 1986. Since its inception, the goal of the program has not changed: it seeks to provide Canadians with reliable car buying advice, sourced from professional, well-respected automotive journalists from all corners of the country.

The CCOTY awards are conducted by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), a professional association that connects Canada's best auto journalists and provides consumers with unbiased car buying advice from across the industry, across all media.

For more information, visit www.canadiancaroftheyear.ca or follow us on social media @canadiancaroftheyear

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, videographers and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events: the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), AJAC Innovation Awards and EcoRun.

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

For further information: Evan Williams, AJAC President C: 902-401-1784 E: [email protected]; Stephen Elmer, CCOTY Chair, C: 647-523-6494 E: [email protected]; Cindy Hawryluk, AJAC Managing Director C: 905-978-7239 E: [email protected]