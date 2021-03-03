AJAC 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Finalists Announced

Winners to be revealed March 30 on The Morning Show on Global Television

TORONTO, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Six vehicles moved closer today to the ultimate goal of being named 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC).

The three finalists for Canadian Car of the Year are:

Genesis G80 (Best Mid-size Premium Car in Canada for 2021)

Kia K5 (Best Large Car in Canada for 2021)

Mazda3 (Best Mid-size Car in Canada for 2021)



The three finalists for Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year are:

Genesis GV80 (Best Mid-size Premium Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2021)

Kia Telluride (Best Large Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2021)

Nissan Rogue (Best Mid-size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2021)

Results from AJAC journalist member ballots are audited by international accounting firm KPMG and remain under wraps until the moment the envelopes are opened.

The Canadian Car of the Year award presentation is typically held during the opening ceremonies of the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) in Toronto, which was cancelled this year due to the public health measures dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. AJAC looks forward to continuing our partnership with CIAS when the show returns to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in February 2022.

In the meantime, this year the award presentation will be broadcast live on national television for the first time. The winners will be revealed live on The Morning Show on Global Television, on Tuesday March 30, 2021 between 9:00 and 10:00 AM ET.

The Mazda3 is vying for a repeat win after being declared the 2020 Canadian Car of the Year and winning in its category for two years in a row. The three finalist cars and utility vehicles were qualified from among the 8 category winners announced on February 20 on the Zone Auto television show broadcast on TVA in partnership with the Montreal International Auto Show.

About the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, our primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of our members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards (CCOTY and CUVOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

