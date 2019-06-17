Airmedic acquires Airbus' best performing helicopters in the world

LONGUEUIL, QC, June 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - As a leader in air medical transport across Quebec, Airmedic continues to grow thanks to the purchase of three new fully equipped EC145e® helicopters. The company will rely on the expertise of Airbus, a global leader in aeronautics, and the know-how of Metro Aviation, who will be in charge of the aircrafts' interior configuration for medical emergency services. Above all, the close to $30M investment will enable Airmedic to deploy aircrafts that have been tailored for air medical transport, known for their versatility and reliability, to support lifesaving missions throughout Quebec.

"We have always been striving to set the standards of our industry, to build a culture of excellence and to capitalize on the most advanced equipment and technologies. Today, we are improving on an already highly performing aircraft fleet with the world's best aircrafts in order to provide better coverage of the territory, even more strategic dispatching and enhanced services to our clients", mentions Sophie Larochelle, Executive Vice-President of Airmedic.

"Thanks to the delivery of these Airbus twin-engine EC145e's, Airmedic will have the additional support required to assist it highly skilled team in providing safe, rapid and extremely specialized emergency medical transport for the critically ill and injured," said Romain Trapp, President of Airbus Helicopters Canada. "The EC145 family of aircraft has built a reputation as the most proven solution for emergency medical services worldwide. We are very proud of this new partnership and we look forward to supporting the important mission of Airmedic, to provide vital lifesaving services to the residents of Québec."

Prior to delivery of the aircrafts, Metro Aviation ensured the training of Airmedic pilots and instructors thanks to its flight simulator, which is unique worldwide.

Airmedic has carefully chosen the EC145e® helicopters, which will bring to nine Airmedic's total number of aircrafts entirely dedicated to emergency medical services. Clearly suited to Quebec's conditions, these aircrafts particularly stand out for their great flight autonomy that enables them to travel a longer distance without refueling, hence reducing response times. They are recognized for their safety and their larger cabin space that can accommodate two patients at the same time and seat up to 4 passengers, enabling the medical personnel to provide high-quality care.

Aircrafts will be used for both for pre‑hospital and inter‑hospital transport. Their commissioning is scheduled in the next weeks. This major investment is in addition to the 55 million dollars already injected in assets and equipment since 2012.

"We are pleased to participate in the financing of our clients' projects in the crucial phases of their development. Airmedic continues its impressive trajectory and is investing to further professionalize its practice, increase its efficiency and its deployment, and enhance services to its clientele of individuals, corporate clients and health facilities," concluded the Assistant Vice President, Business Development at the Business Development Bank of Canada, Mr. Hugo Bisaillon.

About Airmedic

Airmedic is the only private company in Quebec that operates its own airplane and helicopter fleet exclusively dedicated to providing emergency medical services and inter‑hospital transport. It operates a state-of-the-art Emergency Call Centre 24/7/365 thanks to the commitment of its 150 specialized employees. Its emergency medical team's mission is to provide rapid response and care to all Airmedic members by providing plane and helicopter transportation to the nearest appropriate medical facility. It is the first company offering emergency airborne medical services to obtain Transport Canada certification authorizing night flight thanks to its night vision goggles.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircrafts, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

SOURCE Airmedic

