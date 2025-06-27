SAINT-HUBERT, QC, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Coroner's Office released the identities of the three crew members and the patient who perished in the crash of the helicopter transporting them during a medical evacuation operation. The helicopter went down Friday evening, just minutes after taking off from the shores of Lake Watshishou, located north of Natashquan. The Airmedic team was en route to assist a patient. The evacuation took place in a geographically complex, remote, and heavily forested area.

Following the official identification by the coroner, Airmedic confirms that the members of the crew were:

Olivier Blouin, dedicated paramedic [25 years old]:

Olivier joined Airmedic in July 2024, having also worked with Dessercom since 2018. Known for his professionalism, enthusiasm, and constant desire to learn, he brought his expertise to patients both in the air and on the ground. He thrived on action and was deeply committed to the mission of helping others. He practiced his profession with heart. Passionate about emergency prehospital care, a promising career lay ahead of him.

Sébastien De Lutio, experienced pilot [50 years old]:

Sébastien had over 30 years of experience, including 29 years in the Canadian Armed Forces and 2 years with Airmedic. He climbed the ranks with determination, notably serving with the 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron in Valcartier, where he was promoted to captain in 2000. He took part in several major operations, bringing his expertise to challenging missions. Respected for his discipline and unshakable smile, he inspired confidence among his colleagues, even in the most critical situations.

Sébastien Groulx, exceptional flight nurse [50 years old]:

Sébastien had been a flight nurse with Airmedic since 2020. He was an outstanding professional, combining precision, expertise, and compassion. A former Olympic weightlifting athlete, he also worked for over 13 years at Charles-Le Moyne Hospital, notably in emergency care. Tireless and passionate, a generous mentor and respected colleague, he left a mark on his teams with his energy, determination, and commitment to elevating the quality of care.

Claire P. Tripp, patient:

Claire was a discreet woman, who was devoted to her family. She found great joy in traveling with her husband and the adventures they shared. Mother to a daughter, grandmother to two grandchildren, and proud great-grandmother to two great-grandchildren, she deeply cherished every moment spent with them. Her gentleness and kind presence remain a bright memory for all who knew her.

"This is an unprecedented ordeal for our team. Our colleagues were not only exceptional professionals, they were true everyday heroes. Always ready to make sacrifices for others, they carried out their work with passion and boundless generosity. Their commitment was total, their dedication to the human cause unwavering. Every mission was an opportunity to give their very best, not just to fulfill their duties, but to make a real difference in the lives of others with compassion. We are deeply honoured to have had the privilege of working alongside them," said Ève Laniel, Vice President of Operations, Talent, and Culture at Airmedic.

A ceremony will be held to honor the members of our team, and the patient, who died in the line of duty. This moment of remembrance will highlight their commitment and humanity. Further details will be shared as soon as possible.

"Losing such kind and inspiring individuals is an immeasurable shock. Their absence leaves a profound void, both professionally and personally. Our thoughts are especially with our colleague who survived. In this difficult time, we stand together and will be by his side every step of the way through recovery. In this difficult time, the support from the entire Medevac, medical, and paramedical communities, as well as our clients and partners from all sectors, brings us real comfort. It reminds us of the strength and significance of our mission, and of the bond that unites us," said Louis-Philippe Loiselle Fortier, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Airmedic.

About Airmedic:

Airmedic, owned by Dessercom, is a Quebec-based company that provides medical air assistance and transport services throughout Quebec and internationally. It is the only company in Quebec operating its own fleet of aircraft configured as air ambulances and dedicated to prehospital medical evacuations, inter-hospital transfers, and repatriations. Airmedic is the first private medical air transport company in Canada to earn Accreditation Canada certification, a testament to its commitment to delivering high-quality care in a highly secure environment.

