Airbus signs historic contract to provide 19 H135 military training helicopters to the Royal Canadian Air Force

FORT ERIE, ON, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Airbus Helicopters has signed a landmark contract with SkyAlyne, a joint venture between Canadian defence leaders CAE and KF Aerospace, to provide the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) with 19 Airbus H135 helicopters to train the next generation of RCAF Pilots. The contract is part of Canada's Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) Program and marks the first time that Airbus helicopters will fly as part of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The twin-engine helicopters will be completed and delivered from Airbus Helicopters' industrial facility located in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada. They will be customised with a number of Canadian developed Supplemental Type Certificates, including modifications to the avionics suite and communications systems, as well as custom development in the cockpit. Deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

"SkyAlyne is excited at the successful conclusion of negotiations between our partners at KF Aerospace and Airbus Helicopters in Canada, and we extend our gratitude to everyone involved. Securing the Airbus H135 fleet for the RCAF is an important milestone for SkyAlyne and the FAcT Program as it solidifies a core element of the program schedule," commented Kevin Lemke, SkyAlyne's senior executive. "The selection of the state-of-the-art H135 from Airbus Helicopters contributes meaningfully to the Canadian economy and SkyAlyne is proud to be building a world-leading Pilot and Aircrew training program for the RCAF while supporting Canadian jobs."

"Entering into this partnership with SkyAlyne and the Department of National Defence is a historic moment for Airbus Helicopters in Canada. We thank the Royal Canadian Air Force for placing their trust in Airbus and the H135, joining 12 other militaries around the world that employ the twin-engine H135 to train future aviators," said Dwayne Charette, President of Airbus Helicopters in Canada. "This contract marks Airbus Helicopters' successful entry into the Canadian military market. As we celebrate 40 years of serving Canadian customers locally, we are honoured to contribute to the safety of Canadians for many years to come."

The agreement consists of H135 aircraft acquisition and a support and services package, support for the development of a Ground-Based Training Solution, and advanced engineering support for the release to service.

With more than 400,000 flight hours in a dedicated military training role, the H135 is utilised for basic ab-initio, advanced IFR and tactical training, with operators including several of Canada's close military allies such as Australia and the UK. A full spectrum training aircraft, the H135 facilitates the development of core skills while providing twin-engines and advanced avionics, allowing easy and safe pilot transition to more complex helicopters in the RCAF's fleet. It joins other Airbus aircraft currently operating for Canadian defence, such as the Airbus 310 (CC150 Polaris), the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (CC330 Husky), and the Airbus C295 (CC295 Kingfisher).

Since 1984, Airbus Helicopters has delivered nearly 600 helicopters in Canada. In 2023, the Canadian fleet of 760 in-service helicopters accumulated over 275,000 flight hours. The Fort Erie facility is also the centre of excellence for light single gearboxes, and the single source for critical composite components supporting platforms worldwide. Each year, Airbus Helicopters ships 34,000 parts from Fort Erie to customers around the globe.

In Canada, more than 4,500 people work at ten Airbus locations, covering the commercial airliner, helicopter, defence and space sectors. Airbus' presence in Canada contributes to approximately 23,000 indirect jobs and generates more than C$ 2 billion in revenues annually for more than 850 Canadian companies.

