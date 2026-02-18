FORT ERIE, ON, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Airbus Helicopters has been approved by the Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) authority for the operation of the H175 helicopter in Canada, positioning the aircraft for entry into the Canadian market.

The H175 is a cutting-edge and proven platform capable of supporting diverse operations including: energy, search and rescue (SAR), emergency medical services (EMS), private and business aviation, public services, and defence. Its robust design and advanced systems are well-suited to Canada's demanding operational environments, from offshore platforms to remote northern regions.

"This is a pivotal moment for the Canadian helicopter industry. We are delighted to receive Transport Canada certification for the H175, a testament to the dedication of our teams and the capabilities of this exceptional aircraft," said Bart Reijnen, President of Airbus Helicopters Inc. and Head of the North America region. "This certification underscores our commitment to providing Canadian customers with advanced rotary-wing solutions that deliver enhanced performance, safety, and efficiency, and opens the door for new opportunities for operators seeking a highly capable, versatile, and dependable helicopter for their critical missions across Canada's vast and challenging environment."

The multirole super-medium H175 provides a superior combination of range, speed, and useful load in its class. Equipped with the state of the art Airbus Helicopters' Helionix avionics suite, the H175 offers enhanced situational awareness, reduced pilot workload, and improved passenger safety, while providing a smooth and comfortable ride for up to 18-passengers.

With 300,000 flight hours accumulated worldwide and also certified by EASA and CAAC, the H175 has proven its reliability and performance across a wide range of missions, providing a strong foundation for its potential use and success across various segments for Canada.

