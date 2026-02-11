TOULOUSE, France, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Canada has disclosed a firm order for eight Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, marking a pivotal upgrade to the airline's long-haul fleet strategy with an additional commitment to Airbus widebody aircraft. The order was listed as undisclosed in November 2025.

The A350-1000's economics and lower operating costs will deliver a significant competitive advantage to Air Canada. With an industry-leading range of up to 9,000nm, the latest generation widebody aircraft will be central to the airline's global expansion, enabling seamless, non-stop connectivity from Canada to high-growth markets across the Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Australia.

"Air Canada's continued global ambitions are solidified by the selection of the Airbus A350-1000, a natural next step in the evolution of our fleet. The aircraft brings state-of-the-art capabilities and improved efficiencies to Air Canada, unlocking new long-haul opportunities around the globe," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and President of Cargo at Air Canada. "With the Maple Leaf adorning the tail, the Airbus A350-1000 will play a central role in defining Air Canada's next era, connecting our customers, our hubs, and our country to the world."

"Air Canada's selection of the A350-1000 to lead its long-haul fleet strategy is a strong testament to the most technologically advanced widebody on the market," said Benoit de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business. "This decision is not only about fleet modernisation, it is also about Air Canada's ambition to set new standards in range, performance and customer satisfaction which we are proud to support."

Designed for ultra-long-haul comfort, the aircraft features the Airspace cabin, representing the next evolution of Air Canada's award-winning passenger experience. Travelers will benefit from the lowest altitude and noise levels of any aircraft cabin to support passenger wellbeing on the longest flights.

The A350 includes state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics delivering unmatched standards of efficiency and comfort. Its latest generation Rolls-Royce engines and use of lightweight materials bring a 25 per cent reduced fuel burn and emissions advantage, compared to previous generation competitor aircraft.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A350 is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus is targeting to have its aircraft up to 100% SAF capable by 2030. At the end of January 2026, the A350 Family had won over 1,500 orders from 67 customers worldwide.

