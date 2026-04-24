HAMBURG, Germany, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The first of 30 Airbus A321XLRs for Canada's flag carrier Air Canada, has been delivered. The aircraft is on lease from SMBC Aviation Capital. The delivery marks a significant milestone in the airline's fleet renewal strategy, enabling the carrier to bridge the gap between its narrowbody short-haul and widebody long-haul operations.

Airbus delivers first A321XLR for Air Canada (CNW Group/Airbus)

The delivery makes Air Canada the first operator of the A321XLR in Canada. The aircraft will play a pivotal role in the airline's network expansion, operational efficiency gains on new and existing long-haul routes, as well as providing additional range and economics required to serve secondary markets with non-stop connectivity.

Powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines, Air Canada's A321XLR features a sophisticated two-cabin layout designed for maximum comfort on transcontinental and transatlantic flights. The premium cabin has 14 Air Canada Signature Class full-flat seats in a 1-1 configuration, offering every passenger direct aisle access, while there are 168 Economy cabin seats. Passengers will experience the Airspace interior design, which boasts the latest in-flight entertainment with Bluetooth audio, full in-seat connectivity, and XL overhead bins providing 60% more storage space. Additionally, an advanced ambient lighting system enhances the overall travel experience to help mitigate jetlag.

The A321XLR is the next evolutionary step of the A320neo Family, responding to market needs for more range and payload, creating even more value for the airlines. It delivers an unprecedented Xtra Long Range of up to 4,700nm and 30% lower fuel burn per seat compared with previous generation competitor aircraft, as well as reduced NOx emissions and noise. The range allows for Air Canada to operate non-stop transatlantic flights from Montreal and Toronto to destinations such as Berlin, Toulouse and Edinburgh. At the end of March 2026, Airbus had secured over 500 orders for the type.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A321XLR is able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus is targeting to have its aircraft up to 100% SAF capable by 2030.

Air Canada currently operates a fleet of 136 Airbus aircraft and has 61 aircraft on order, including recently ordered A350 aircraft.

@AirCanada @Airbus #A321XLR @SMBCAVIATION

SOURCE Airbus

Contacts for the media: Heiko Stolzke, AIRBUS, Commercial Aircraft, +49 151 4615 0714, [email protected]; Annabelle Duchesne, AIRBUS, Canada, +1-438-402-4276, [email protected]