MIRABEL, QC, April 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Airbus Canada teamed up with several companies in the Mirabel region and YMX Aérocité internationale de Mirabel over the past few weeks to propose a vaccination hub for their workers, their families and the local population.

Today, the government of Quebec announced that Airbus Canada, with the support of its partners and the Agency for Health and Social Services Laurentides, will proceed to set up a vaccination hub on its premises in Mirabel. This will allow Airbus Canada and its partners to contribute to meeting the Government's goal of vaccinating Quebecers. More than ten companies, in addition to Airbus Canada, have joined this collective initiative, representing a potential of over 20,000 people.

"We have heard the clear message from the Premier of Quebec, François Legault, and the Health Minister, Christian Dubé. We wanted to offer a site that can bring several local companies together to support the vaccination effort in the province," said CEO of Airbus Canada, Philippe Balducchi. "It is by joining forces that we will together win the fight against COVID-19".

The Airbus & [email protected] vaccination hub will be ready to welcome its workers, their families and the local population from the end of May for a period of around 90 days. Here are the companies that have announced their participation:

Cargojet Nolinor Aviation DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground

Transportation Pratt & Whitney Canada

Group Robert L3Harris STELIA Aéronautique Canada Inc. Mecachrome Canada STELIA Aéronautique St-Laurent Inc. Mirabel Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (including several member companies) YMX Aérocité de Mirabel



Airbus in Canada

Active in several regions of Canada, Airbus has nearly 3,800 employees in Canada and more than 22,000 indirect jobs in the aeronautics sector are supported through various collaborations. Airbus works with around 660 suppliers in nine provinces. The three divisions of Airbus are present in Canada with commercial planes in Mirabel, QC, helicopters in Fort Erie, ON and Defence and Space in Ottawa, ON. The wholly owned subsidiaries of Airbus, STELIA Aerospace and NAVBLUE also have installations in the country.

SOURCE Airbus

For further information: Contact for the media: Annabelle Duchesne, Communications - Airbus Canada, +1 438 402 4276, [email protected]