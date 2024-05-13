MONTREAL, May 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted World's Best Leisure Airline for the fifth time at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, announces its offer from the Maritimes for the 2024-2025 winter season. At the height of the season, non-stop flights will be offered from Halifax and Moncton to ten destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Florida.

"We are delighted to offer a diversified offering for the 2024-2025 winter season from the Maritimes," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer of Transat. "The addition of frequencies on strategic routes demonstrates our commitment to meeting the needs of travellers, while offering popular destinations for a holiday in the sun."

At the peak of the season, Air Transat's overall schedule will include nearly 300 non-stop flights per week from 7 Canadian cities. In addition to Halifax and Moncton, it will also offer flights from Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Ottawa and London.

To the South: a varied offer to escape winter

Air Transat continues to offer direct flights to selected sun destinations from Halifax and Moncton. From Halifax, the airline is adding an additional frequency to Puerto Plata, strengthening its offer in the Caribbean. Other destinations, such as Cancún, Cayo Coco, Holguín, Montego Bay, Punta Cana, Santa Clara, and Varadero, remain accessible.

From Moncton, Air Transat flies to popular destinations including Cancun, Punta Cana, and Varadero, offering a variety of choices for a relaxing vacation in the sun.

Destination From Halifax From Moncton CANCÚN – Mexico 4 1 CAYO COCO – Cuba 1

HOLGUIN – Try 1

MONTEGO BAY – Jamaica 1

PUERTO PLATA – Dominican Republic 2 (+1)

PUNTA CANA – Dominican Republic 4 1 SANTA CLARA – Cuba 1

VARADERO – Cuba 1 1

Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season and variations compared to winter 2023-2024.

An Enhanced Offer for Florida Fans

Air Transat is optimizing its routes to Florida, with an additional frequency from Halifax to Fort Lauderdale. Flights to Orlando from Halifax and Moncton remain, offering attractive options for family vacations or theme park getaways.

Destination From Halifax From Moncton FORT LAUDERDALE 3 (+1)

ORLANDO 3 2

Number of weekly frequencies at the peak of the season and variations compared to winter 2023-2024.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted by customers as the world's best leisure airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West American coasts, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Renewing its airline fleet with the most fuel-efficient aircraft in their class, Air Transat is committed to an environmentally conscious travel industry. Its head office is located in Montreal, with major airport hubs at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Pearson Airport (YYZ). It employs 5,000 people who share the same raison d'être, which is to reduce the distances between us. Air Transat is a subsidiary of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Recent Honours & Awards

World's Best Airline in the Leisure category for the 5th time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023

One of Canada's Best Employers and Best Diversity Employers by Forbes.

