The airline will offer direct flights to Lima year-round

More than 40 additional weekly flights will be offered at the peak of the season

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted World's Best Leisure Airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, is pleased to present its 2024 summer flight program from Montreal and Quebec City. This schedule reflects a significant recovery, particularly in its key markets of Europe and the South. At the peak of the season, the airline will offer more than 180 weekly direct flights, serving nearly 40 destinations. Newly added direct flights to Lima in Peru will now be offered year-round.

"By strengthening our frequency of flights to promising markets, expanding our presence in Europe, the U.S. and the South, and reducing the seasonality of our operations, we are well positioned to maximize our revenues and market share in Quebec," said Michèle Barre, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "We are committed to continuing our growth and investing in the quality of our in-flight service, for which we have been renowned for more than 35 years."

Greater presence on the Old Continent

Air Transat continues to improve its offer on the European market by increasing the frequency of its flights to France, Belgium, the UK, Portugal and Spain throughout the season, in order to offer its customers greater travel flexibility.

From Montreal, the airline will serve nearly 20 European destinations with direct flights. More weekly flights to most French provinces will be added, ensuring a daily presence in Bordeaux, Lyon and Marseille. Daily service will also be offered to Barcelona with the addition of three weekly flights.

As for Quebec City, the company will add an extra flight to its service to the City of Light, bringing the number of weekly direct flights to four.

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City AMSTERDAM - Netherlands 3

ATHENS - Greece 4

BALE-MULHOUSE - Switzerland 2

BARCELONA - Spain 7 (+3)

BORDEAUX - France 7 (+2)

BRUSSELS - Belgium 4 (+1)

LISBON - Portugal 6

LONDON - England 7 1 LYON - France 7 (+1)

MADRID - Spain 4

MALAGA - Spain 3 (+1)

MARSEILLE - France 7 (+1)

NANTES - France 6 (+2)

NICE - France 4 (+1)

PARIS - France 17 (+3) 4 (+1) PORTO - Portugal 4 (+1)

ROME - Italy 7

TOULOUSE - France 5

VENICE - Italy 2



Number of weekly flights during peak season and changes compared to 2023

Year-round sun destinations

In an effort to offer more options to sun lovers, while continuing to reduce the seasonality of its operations in the South, Air Transat will increase the frequency of its flights from Montreal to almost all of its Southern destinations.

In addition, the airline will annualize its flights to Lima, Peru, allowing travel enthusiasts to discover this fascinating destination throughout the year.

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City CANCUN - Mexico 8 (+1) 1 CAYO COCO - Cuba 4 (+1)

HOLGUIN - Cuba 3 (+1)

LIMA - Peru 1 (+1)

MONTEGO BAY - Jamaica 2 (+1)

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haiti 2 (+1)

PUERTO PLATA - Dominican Republic 3 (+1)

PUERTO VALLARTA - Mexico 2

PUNTA CANA - Dominican Republic 8 (+1) 1 SAMANA - Dominican Republic 2

SANTA CLARA - Cuba 2 (+1)

VARADERO - Cuba 5 (+2)



Number of weekly flights during peak season and changes compared to 2023

Florida and California even more accessible

Finally, to further enhance its service to the United States, Air Transat will be significantly increasing all its flights to Florida. For instance, daily flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will now be offered. An additional direct flight to Los Angeles, California will also be added.

Destination From

Montreal From

Quebec City FORT LAUDERDALE - Florida 7 (+3) 1 (+1) LOS ANGELES - California 5 (+1)

MIAMI - Florida 5 (+2)

ORLANDO - Florida 7 (+4)

SAN FRANCISCO - California 3



Number of weekly flights during peak season and changes compared to 2023

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean and the East and West coasts of the U.S. Voted Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable industry. Based in Montréal with major hubs in Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

